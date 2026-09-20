Fantasy Football Start or Sit Week 2: Dak Prescott, Javonte Williams, George Pickens

It was a disappointing first week for fantasy football owners who have stock in Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver George Pickens, but the same cannot be said for those who have running back Javonte Williams.

While he did find the end zone twice, Prescott posted a pedestrian 175 yards through the air and further soured his day with a pick. Meanwhile, Pickens had just three grabs for 28 yards.

Williams was one of the Cowboys' fantasy stars, as he crossed the goal line twice and added five catches and 72 yards from scrimmage for good measure.

Is Williams a starter again against the Washington Commanders in Week 2? And has our belief in either Prescott or Pickens wavered after their disappointing showings?

Here's what we think with our latest fantasy football start or sit advice for all three Cowboys players.

Dak Prescott start or sit advice

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) on the field before the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We expected a big performance out of Prescott last week, but instead we got a QB19 finish, according to Fantasy Pros.

Better days are ahead for Prescott, though, as this Cowboys offense is just too good and his history of fantasy football production is too impressive for this to keep up.

Prescott draws a favorable matchup against a Commanders defense that ceded the seventh-most fantasy points to the quarterback position last week. Washington also has some questions in the secondary and pass-rush.

We like Prescott to have a bounce-back game in Week 2.

Verdict: Start

Javonte Williams start or sit advice

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams (33) carries the ball for a touchdown against the New York Giants during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williams should have run wild on the Giants last week, but instead he had just 41 rushing yards on the ground to go with 31 receiving yards. He did, however, salvage that performance in a big way with two touchdowns.

On paper, 12 carries is quite alarming for a player who was slated to have a bell-cow workload, but lest we forget that the Cowboys had only two drives in the entire second half against the Giants. What is promising is Williams was targeted five times.

Washington has some talent upfront and gave up the eighth-fewest fantasy points to backs in Week 1, but Saquon Barkley posted over five yards per carry, also.

We don't fear Washington, and even if we did, Williams would still be in our lineups because of expected workload and touchdown opportunities.

Verdict: Start

George Pickens start or sit advice

New York Giants cornerback Dru Phillips (22) tackles Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pickens had one of the more disappointing fantasy outings last week when he turned in just three catches for 28 yards, but he could have had a lot more if not for two drops, one of which occurred on a deep ball that could have been a touchdown.

We anticipate Pickens bouncing back against a Commanders defense that sports a very suspect cornerbacks room, and more specifically because of Mike Sanristril, who struggled in Week 1 and has failed to live up to expectations during his career.

The Commanders gave up the 14th-most fantasy points to wideouts in Week 1 and that was against a lesser group in Philadelphia's.

We expect Pickens to return at least WR2 value this week.

Verdict: Start

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