Fantasy Football Start or Sit Week 5: George Pickens, Javonte Williams, Cowboys D/ST

With the Dallas Cowboys set to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night, it's time for some fantasy football start or sit advice for wide receiver George Pickens, running back Javonte Williams and the Cowboys' D/ST.

Pickens had two clutch catches last week, but unfortunately we don't get fantasy points for those. In all, Pickens had just the two grabs for 75 yards in what was his latest lackluster showing for fantasy owners.

Williams had another forgettable game in Week 4 when it comes to rushing yards after posting just 62, but he did salvage his showing with three scores and five catches for 21 yards.

The Cowboys' D/ST has been a hot mess all season long and that didn't change last week against the Houston Texans, although the hope is that this matchup against the Bucs presents a bounce-back spot for the unit.

Knowing all that, here's what we're doing with Pickens, Williams and the Cowboys' D/ST on Thursday night.

George Pickens start or sit advice

Football - NFL - Baltimore Ravens v Dallas Cowboys - Estadio Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - September 27, 2026 Dallas Cowboys' George Pickens reacts REUTERS/Sergio Moraes | REUTERS

After serving as an elite fantasy football wide receiver last season, Pickens has become mostly an afterthought through four games, ranking as WR37 overall, according to Fantasy Pros.

It isn't totally surprising, though, as we thought Pickens could take more of a backseat this season with a healthy CeeDee Lamb, who has been phenomenal. After all, some of Pickens' best games in 2025 came when Lamb was hurt.

All of that said, Pickens is currently a matchup-based flex option.

This week, the Cowboys are facing a Bucs defense ceding the fourth-fewest fantasy points per game to wide receivers, per CBS Sports. However, Tampa Bay is also without two in the secondary in Antoine Winfield and Benjamin Morrison, so that lessens our concern for his matchup, as does the fact that we believe the Buccaneers are going to be laser-focused on Lamb.

It's a matter of when, not if, the Pickens blow-up game happens. We think this is the week. If it isn't and Pickens has yet another disappointing performance, he's fantasy bench fodder for the foreseeable future.

Verdict: Start

Javonte Williams start or sit advice

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams (33) after scoring a touchdown against the Houston Texans during the second half at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williams' rushing production has left a lot to be desired. Outside of one game, the veteran back hasn't posted more than 62 rushing yards in any contest this season.

He has been, however, regularly involved in the passing game, and Williams has also found pay dirt six times, including three times last week.

This is a bad matchup against a Bucs defense giving up the fifth-fewest fantasy points per contest to backs, but Williams' volume, passing-game work and touchdown production is enough to roll him out there in Week 5.

Verdict: Start

Cowboys D/ST start or sit advice

Football - NFL - Baltimore Ravens v Dallas Cowboys - Estadio Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - September 27, 2026 Dallas Cowboys' Rashan Gary looks dejected after the match REUTERS/Sergio Moraes | REUTERS

The Cowboys' defense has entered the streaming conversation in Week 5 because of this matchup against a terrible Bucs team that won't have the services of starting quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Jalon Daniels' second start will come in primetime on the road and that sets up a scenario in which a rookie could completely fold. But Daniels was not bad at all last week, his two picks notwithstanding.

The fact of the matter is, the Cowboys have not shown they can stop anyone consistently, whether that be on the ground or through the air, so nothing is a given with this unit.

We've watched every snap of this Cowboys defense this season. The unit can't take the quarterback down, which will be even more difficult on Thursday night given Daniels' athleticism, and Dallas is not turning the ball over, with just two in four games. Meanwhile, teams have run right through them and picked their banged-up secondary apart.

Sorry to say, even in a seemingly favorable matchup, we just can't trust the worst fantasy D/ST in the NFL.

Verdict: Sit