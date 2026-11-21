When the Dallas Cowboys enter the 2027 offseason, one of the biggest question marks on the roster will be George Pickens.

Pickens is slated to be a free agent once again next offseason after playing out the 2026 campaign on the franchise tag.

The Cowboys have a few options with Pickens. They can give him the franchise tag once again and keep or trade him, although the former approach could lead to a holdout this time around since Pickens is less likely to be amenable to another tag.

Dallas could also opt to extend him, or they could simply let the veteran wideout walk and pick up a compensatory pick.

LeSean McCoy urges George Pickens to leave

Former running back LeSean McCoy arrives before the Legends NFL Party. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Former All-Pro running back LeSean McCoy shared his thoughts on what Pickens should do next year and he believes Pickens should leave Dallas in 2027.

"If I'm George [Pickens], I'm leaving," McCoy said on Up & Adams.

"I came back for what? What I come back for? I was hot last year, I should've got paid like every other receiver... and then I come back and we're not as good, we're not playing well," McCoy added. "So, if I'm him, I'm leaving."

The biggest issue we have with what McCoy said is his belief that Pickens should have gotten paid on a long-term deal.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) reacts after making a touchdown catch against the San Francisco 49ers in the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That was never going to happen with the Cowboys or likely any other team for that matter given the bad reputation Pickens had picked up from his days with the Pittsburgh Steelers, when he constantly had behavioral issues.

Pickens was on much better behavior in his first season in Dallas, but the Cowboys rightly wanted to see more before even considering committing a long-term deal to him.

Pickens has said he "wouldn't mind" staying in Dallas, but even if that's not the case, the former second-round pick can't simply up and leave unless the Cowboys let him given their ability to franchise tag him again in 2027.

Should the Cowboys keep Pickens?

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) makes a touchdown catch against the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I've said since the offseason that the Cowboys should not keep Pickens beyond this season and nothing has changed.

It's quite clear that having two very good receivers in Pickens and CeeDee Lamb is doing nothing to change the fortunes of this franchise.

Instead of having a huge chunk of the salary cap invested in two receivers, which would be the case with the franchise tag or a long-term deal, the Cowboys should allocate their resources elsewhere and part ways with Pickens.

Ideally, the Cowboys do that via the tag-and-trade method to lock in their draft compensation for him leaving, but they could also pick up a compensatory pick if he straight up leaves in free agency.

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