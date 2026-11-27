Just when fans thought they had been through it all, the Dallas Cowboys decided to find a new low on Thanksgiving Day.

The Cowboys blew a 21-point lead in the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles in their Week 12 showdown. They allowed a player they cut this season, Joe Milton III, to light up the scoreboard as he led his team to 22 points in the fourth quarter.

In the end, it was the fourth time this season the Cowboys scored more than 30 points at home and lost. The 39-38 loss is a tough one to swallow, and one former NFL player says jobs should be on the line. After the disastrous performance, Geoff Schwartz says there has to be consequences for losing a game they had well in hand.

Someone is getting fired in Dallas. Can’t lose that game. Has to be consequences for that — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) November 27, 2026

Dallas already tried to hold someone accountable this season, taking play-calling duties from defensive coordinator Christian Parker. They gave the job to Mike Pettine, but not much has changed. The question now is who should take the blame for this loss.

Cowboys were a disaster in the second half

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith catches a pass in front of Dallas Cowboys cornerback Cobie Durant. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's tough to point the finger at one area, because the Cowboys had failures with all three phases. After going up 31-10 in the third quarter, the bottom fell out and it seemed everyone forgot how to play football.

The Eagles scored on a 45-yard touchdown pass from Milton to DeVonta Smith to cut the lead to 14. They made it a one-score game when Kenny Moore recovered a blocked punt for a touchdown and Milton responded to a Dak Prescott touchdown by running in one of his own. That was aided by a 55-yard kick return from Britain Covey, which set Philly up nicely.

Despite all the back-and-forth, Dallas had a chance to win thanks to an errant throw from Milton. That pass landed in the arms of Cobie Durant, but the offense managed to move just 26 yards. Still, Brandon Aubrey had a chance to put things away, but missed a 40-yard field goal.

Durant then gave up a touchdown to rookie Makai Lemon, but Caleb Downs made a potential game-saving play by breaking up a two-point try. That's when Brian Schottenheimer made his biggest mistake. With just under a minute to go, he dialed up a pass on fourth-and-one, which resulted in a sack. That set the Eagles up for a game-winning field goal, despite gaining just 11 yards on their final possession.

Will anyone actually be fired?

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones looks on before a game against the Tennessee Titans. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At this point, it's easy to say the Cowboys should consider moving on from special teams coach Nick Sorensen. There's an even stronger case for Brian Schottenheimer to be on the chopping block.

That said, Jerry Jones rarely makes in-season coaching fires. There's also no clear replacement on the staff, unless Jones believes Pettine can make a difference. Considering he made no change to their defense when he took over that role, that's not likely too appealing for Jones.

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