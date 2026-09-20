Cowboys-Commanders Uniform Matchup: Week 2 Marks Season Debut of Fan-Favorite Look

The Dallas Cowboys' 2026-27 NFL campaign got off to a rough start, with the team putting up a disappointing performance against the New York Giants on the road. For Week 2, as the team prepares to kick off its home schedule at AT&T Stadium, another NFC East clash is set to go down.

Dallas will welcome the Washington Commanders on Sunday afternoon, with kickoff set for 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX. Kevin Burkhardt and Troy Aikman will be on the call, while Erin Andrews provides updates from the sideline.

It's a crucial game for the Cowboys because falling into an 0-2 hole in the division would be a brutal start to the year, especially with a rough stretch of games coming up on the schedule with matchups against playoff-caliber teams like the Baltimore Ravens, Houston Texans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Green Bay Packers, and Philadelphia Eagles all lined up.

While we don't know how Week 2 will play out, we do know that the Cowboys will be suited up in their Sunday best, rocking the fan favorite Arctic White (Color Rush) uniforms for the first of two times this season.

¿Cerrando ciclos?



Los uniformes para la Semana 2 entre Cowboys y Commanders. pic.twitter.com/n44yTS54sG — Mauricio Rodríguez (@MauNFL) September 16, 2026

The Cowboys hold a perfect 4-0 record when wearing their all-white look, which includes the white helmets, since introducing the uniform combination back in December 2022.

Let's hope the hot streak continues.

All of the information you need to catch Sunday afternoon's action can be seen below.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders TV & Viewing Info

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer looks on against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date: Sunday, September 20, 2026

Start Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: Arlington, Texas

Venue: AT&T Stadium

TV Info: FOX

Betting Odds: Cowboys -3.5 | O/U: 50.5 (odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Cowboys -218 | Giants +180

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Following Sunday afternoon's NFC East showdown, the Cowboys will begin preparing to travel to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, for a Week 3 showdown against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. It marks the first-ever NFL game in Rio de Janeiro, and the Cowboys' first international game since their 31-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London on November 9, 2014.

Let's hope that the trip to Brazil comes on the heels of a big win.

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