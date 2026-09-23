Jaishawn Barham's Gesture To Cowboys DC Christian Parker Is Ultimate Sign Of Respect

The narratives created from the viral video of Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaishawn Barham and defensive coordinator Christian Parker after their sideline interaction in Week 1 were truly stunning to see.

The video we're talking about showed a clearly upset Barham shake away Parker, who was trying to console the rookie on the sideline over something that had happened in the loss to the New York Giants.

We saw everything from "Barham has a bad attitude," to "Parker is already losing his players," and everything in between.

The Cowboys didn't make a big deal out of it, with the team chalking it up to emotions simply running high.

“As a player, in what we do for a living, when you put your all into this game and then you still kind of feel like you're coming up short as far as doing your job, or you miss an assignment, or something just not falling your way, you get OD tough on yourself. You feel what I'm saying? And having CP, I saw it, just checking in on him, checking on his mental, making sure he's straight," wide receiver CeeDee Lamb said.

Jaishawn Barham's gesture to Christian Parker

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Well, based on a video from the win over the Washington Commanders in Week 2, it's clear the concerns over the Week 1 video were overblown.

After notching his first career forced fumble, Barham made sure to give the ball to Parker, and the two shared a hug, too.

"This for you," Barham said to Parker while handing him the ball.

"Good job, boy. Hey, you've gotta get another one, OK?" Parker said.

Cowboys rookie LB Jaishawn Barham gave the ball from his first career takeaway to Christian Parker https://t.co/xFZo6Li5uj pic.twitter.com/DQF0d5ZyCu — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisFWST) September 23, 2026

We always have to remember that emotions are running high on an NFL sideline, especially in a game like the Cowboys had in Week 1.

Never put too much stock into any sideline interaction because it can simply be a heat-of-the-moment type of thing, and clearly that was the case with Barham shaking off Parker on opening night.

Jaishawn Barham's bounce back in Week 2

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaishawn Barham (55) on defense during the first half against the New Orleans Saints at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's not hard to see why Barham was emotional in Week 1. After all, he did not have a good game, and that performance was marred by a seeming lack of effort on Devin Singletary's touchdown catch in the fourth quarter.

But Barham flipped the script in Week 2 during his first start that also saw him get the green dot, with the rookie posting seven tackles, including one for loss, and the forced fumble.

According to Pro Football Focus, Barham ranked first in overall (84.2) and run defense (76.5) grades, fourth in tackling grade (80.3) and second in coverage grade (76.1). He also pitched in with a team-high four run stops and one pressure, which further shows his incredible versatility.

Through two weeks, there is no doubt who has been the more impressive linebacker between Barham and Dee Winters, who has been OK but not great.

That's something to take note of because we could very well see Barham jump Winters on the depth chart once DeMarvion Overshown comes back from his hamstring injury, which could be this week or next.

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