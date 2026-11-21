Days after last weekend's loss to the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium, a Dallas Cowboys fan passed away. The fan reportedly died from injuries suffered in a fight at the game, where his family claims he was pushed down a flight of stairs.

The fan, 36-year-old Mario Narro, stayed to watch the game after the alleged altercation before complaining of pain, and his condition worsened as the game went on. After he lifted his shirt to show his friends the injuries to his abdomen, they alerted medical personnel in the stadium, and he was transported to the hospital.

Sadly, Narro passed away days later. Police are investigating his death, and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was recently asked about the incident.

During his appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Jones said he was unaware of any incident until right before his appearance and said the stadium has plenty of cameras that he is willing to turn over to investigators.

Jerry Jones Comments On Tragic Incident

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones looks on prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I just got that information, and so we had no record of an incident, and we’ll be obviously looking into that,” Jones said. “My understanding is that the individual went to the game and didn’t feel good at the game, and then left, and [had] been hospitalized. But we weren’t aware of any incident that involved a fan at the game.”

“We really do have quite a — eons above what it was 10, 15 years ago. We have quite a surveillance of what’s going on at every aspect of our game. And so it is really rare if we didn’t know of any incident. We’ve got too many people out there. We have 6,000 workers on game day.”

The incident could create a situation for Jones as well, with a full investigation creating potential liability issues for the venue. As Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk writes, authorities can "use the subpoena power to go get anything and everything that will allow the complicated puzzle to be put together as to what happened to Marco Narro, whether it could have or should been prevented, and whether the aftermath could have or should have been handled differently."

Our deepest condolences go out to Narro's family and friends during this incredibly difficult and tragic time.

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