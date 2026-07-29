Caleb Downs Shows Off Leadership With Young DBs Before First Training Camp Practice

The Dallas Cowboys will hit the field for the first practice of training camp in Oxnard, California, on Wednesday afternoon, and all eyes will be on the defensive side of the ball.

Dallas used a lot of resources on its defense throughout the offense, hiring Christian Parker to replace fired defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, and reloading the roster through free agency, trades, and the NFL Draft.

The Cowboys traded for Green Bay Packers All-Pro pass rusher Rashan Gary and promising linebacker Dee Winters, signed veterans with experience in the versatile scheme like Jalen Thompson, P.J. Locke, and Cobie Durant, and hit multiple home runs in the 2026 draft.

Of course, none of the Cowboys' offseason additions was more high-profile than first-round pick Caleb Downs, who is expected to make an immediate impact from Day 1. Downs has been praised for his leadership since stepping into the building, impressing the coaching staff and even franchise quarterback Dak Prescott.

On Tuesday night, less than 24 hours ahead of his first training camp practice as a rookie, Downs put that leadership on display with an on-field workout including some of the team's young defensive backs.

Caleb Downs Gets Early Start To Cowboys Training Camp With Fellow DBs

Caleb, Carson, Revel & Moore………. Getting Some Work Together.



Add Bland To The List & This HAS TO Be A BIG BIG BIGGGGGGGGGGGGG For This Group!!#DallasCowboys 2026 Training Camp pic.twitter.com/n57H9LF7N4 — JESSE (With No “i”) (@Mr4thAndLong) July 28, 2026

Former Cowboys wide receiver Jesse Holley, who covers the team for All DLLS, shared videos on social media of Downs going through on-field drills with third-year cornerback Caelen Carson, second-year corner Shavon Revel, and fellow rookie Devin Moore going through positional drills at River Ridge Playing Fields.

Seeing Downs rally the troops together ahead of a crucial training camp for the Cowboys' secondary, which was the worst pass defense in the league last season, is a promising sign for how the unit will come together.

Without chemistry, there can be a breakdown in communication, and that proved to be a major problem under Eberflus last season. There would be breakdowns in coverage, which led to wide open receivers virtually every week. If all of the defensive backs are growing together and getting on the same page before even hitting the field for training camp with the rest of the team, there's plenty of reason for excitement to see how the team could perform together by the time the season rolls around... especially with Christian Parker leading the way.

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