Jerry Jones Teases Dallas Cowboys Trade At NFL Deadline Without Going All-In

There has been rampant speculation about whether the Dallas Cowboys will make a splash at the NFL trade deadline, with the team needing massive improvements on the defensive side of the ball.

Last season, the Cowboys added All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams to the roster, while trading for cornerback Joey Porter Jr. earlier in the season. While those were improvements for the team, there is still a lack of overall talent on the roster.

With the deadline coming up in a matter of hours, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones stopped by 105.3 The Fan to share his thoughts on what could be coming for the team.

Once again, Jones teased a potential move for the Cowboys, but indicated it would not be anything groundbreaking or a headline-making move.

Jerry Jones Opens Up On NFL Trade Deadline Plans

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones walks the field prior to a game against the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to Jon Machota of The Athletic, Jones said “don’t count out” the Cowboys potentially making a move at the deadline, but it came with an unfortunate disclaimer.

“You know that old country song? When that phone’s not ringing, that’s me calling. It’s really not ringing … but don’t count it out," Jones said. "A lot of things happen on that last day. But I don’t look for us to make a significant trade today.”

If the Cowboys were in the process of making a splash, Jones would likely be more excited and teasing the move in order to make headlines. We've seen that is the way that Jones likes to operate. But, for now, the Cowboys appear poised to stand firm with their current roster for the rest of the season, though they could add a few rotational pieces.

We will find out how everything plays out over the next few hours, with the NFL trade deadline coming at 4:00 p.m. ET. If there is a move, let's hope it is to improve the team on defense, because the current NFL rankings are less than inspiring.

Dallas Cowboys 2026 NFL Defensive Rankings Through Week 9

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Total Defense: The Cowboys currently rank No. 30 overall in total defense, giving up 372.7 points per game. The team has allowed 27 touchdowns.

Passing Defense: Dallas has seen an improvement in recent weeks, moving to No. 18 overall in the league. The Cowboys have allowed 16 passing touchdowns, while giving up 225.2 passing yards per game.

Rushing Defense: The Cowboys have been brutal against the run, ranking No. 31 overall above only the Las Vegas Raiders. Dallas has allowed 147.4 rushing yards per game and 11 rushing touchdowns.

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