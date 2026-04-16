Joe Milton Trade Should Be Explored By Cowboys During Draft

The Dallas Cowboys are expected to be active early in the 2026 NFL draft, with two first-round picks allowing the team some flexibility with their draft day plans.

Dallas is viewed as the team most likely to trade into the top 10, but it also has assets that could be traded throughout the draft. In a relatively weak quarterback class, the Cowboys should explore moving backup quarterback Joe Milton III.

In fact, USA Today's Jack McKessy identified Milton as a player the Cowboys should trade next week in Pittsburgh.

Milton was acquired by the Cowboys last offseason in exchange for a 2025 fifth-round pick. If the Cowboys could flip Milton for a Day 3 pick, it would create less confusion in the current quarterback competition.

Why Joe Milton Is Tradable For Dallas

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton III | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Dallas invested in Milton last offseason to be the primary backup for Dak Prescott, but the inconsistencies that have plagued him throughout his career continued during the preseason.

There is no denying Milton's physical talents, but he needs to continue developing his accuracy. A team with a young core and staff could view Milton as a project that fits in with the team's current standing in the league.

"Milton has a cannon for an arm but has struggled with developing the other necessary tools to be an NFL starter – or even a top-end backup," McKessy wrote. "They could benefit from trading an enticing yet raw quarterback like Milton for some extra draft capital to build up the defense rather than potentially cutting him after training camp."

During the 2025 preseason, Milton threw for two touchdowns and one interception, while also rushing for a touchdown. During the regular season, Milton appeared in four games, throwing for 183 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.

Dallas Has A New Backup QB

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Sam Howell following the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Early in free agency, the Cowboys signed quarterback Sam Howell to a one-year deal. Trading Milton would allow Howell to focus on learning the offense without having to look over his shoulder in a backup quarterback competition.

The 25-year-old Howell has bounced around the league since entering as a fifth-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft, including stints with the Washington Commanders, Seattle Seahawks, Minnesota Vikings, and Philadelphia Eagles.

Now, he's on his third NFC East team, so there is some familiarity with the division. Throughout his career, Howell has started 18 games, throwing for 4,139 yards, 22 touchdowns, and 23 interceptions.

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