Kenny Clark's New Cowboys Jersey Number Is Blast From Pro Bowl Past

The Dallas Cowboys revamped the team's defensive front last season with a series of trades, beginning with a move that shipped All-Pro pass rusher Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers. The team also added All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams from the New York Jets ahead of the trade deadline.

In exchange for Parsons, the Cowboys received two first-round picks and star defensive tackle Kenny Clark, who is now gearing up for his second year with the team.

As Clark prepares for his sophomore campaign in Dallas, the team subtly revealed that Clark is changing his jersey number for the upcoming season after wearing No. 95 last season. Dallas dropped the news when hanging up new banners around The Star for the upcoming season.

For his new number, Clark is reverting to his Packers past.

Clark will be rocking the No. 97 jersey moving forward, which is the number he wore in Green Bay while earning three Pro Bowl nods. It also keeps familiarity along the Cowboys' defensive front.

A Familiar Number

Looks like Kenny Clark has changed his number to 97 https://t.co/UtYNxGqvH1 pic.twitter.com/fuijiBvfqd — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisFWST) April 21, 2026

Not only is Clark's new jersey one he previously wore during his NFL career, but it also keeps continuity in the trenches for the Cowboys.

The No. 97 was worn by former Cowboys star defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa since 2021, after initially wearing No. 75 during his rookie campaign. In the offseason, the Cowboys traded away Odighizuwa to the San Francisco 49ers for a third-round pick in the upcoming draft.

We'll have to see if the jersey change can take Clark back to his Pro Bowl form.

Kenny Clark's Debut Season With Dallas Cowboys

Kenny Clark hosts a food drive, talks Packers football, and signs autographs as part of Clubhouse Live in Wisconsin | William Glasheen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Clark joined the Cowboys after the preseason and just one week ahead of the team's regular-season opener against the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. Despite getting a late start learning a new defensive scheme, Clark played and started in all 17 games.

Throughout the 2026 campaign, the 30-year-old Clark recorded 36 total tackles, nine quarterback hits, six tackles for a loss, and three sacks.

Now, Clark will need to a learn a new system, though it is one more friendly with multiple fronts under Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parke. Clark's experience in the Packers' 3-4 defense and the versatility he showed playing both nose tackle and 3-4 defensive end should allow him to excel under Parker and have a bounce-back year. If the Cowboys can add some pass rushers in the upcoming 2026 NFL draft, Clark could be poised to return to his No. 97 Green Bay glory.

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