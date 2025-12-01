Quinnen Williams gets honest on reason for thriving with Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys have not lost since the team's Week 10 bye week, and the revamping of the roster at the NFL trade deadline. Dallas made a blockbuster move to acquire Quinnen Williams, along with securing a deal for Logan Wilson at a bargain price from the Cincinnati Bengals.

Both men have found roles on the defensive side of the ball since joining the Cowboys, but Williams' impact has been unmatched.

Williams is the Cowboys' most dominant defensive tackle in recent memory, and his impact on the game has elevated the defensive unit as a whole. Because of that impact, the defense is thriving and the Cowboys are finally stringing together wins.

After returning to practice on Sunday, Williams spoke to the media about his brief time in Dallas and why he has been so productive since joining the team. For Williams, the answer was simple: the talent alongside him.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith is sacked by Dallas Cowboys defensive tackles Kenny Clark and Quinnen Williams

"I just think I’m in the best position when it comes down to winning your 1-on-1s. And then I got guys around me like Kenny Clark and Osa (Odighizuwa) that take advantage of their 1-on-1s," Williams told reporters, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. "Just the unit itself, it’s just firing on all cylinders and ballin, so it helps me just go out there and do my job to the best of my ability.

"I credit it all to being in a great room with a great group of guys."

Williams' presence has allowed the Cowboys to run more five-man fronts successfully. It gets the three star defensive tackles on the field together and creates one-on-one opportunities for everyone in the trenches, including standout rookie defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku, who is the highest-graded rookie defensive end, according to PFF.

It will be interesting to see if Williams and company can continue their production, but until someone can slow them down, there's no reason to believe the dominance can't continue. And if it does, it's bad news for offenses around the league.

Quality Q

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Quinnen Williams warms up prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at AT&T Stadium.

Throughout his career, Williams is a three-time Pro Bowler and received first-team All-Pro honors, so everyone knew the type of talent he had. However, since joining the Cowboys, Williams has exceeded expectations.

Over the past three weeks, Williams ranks first in three major categories: 90.8 PFF grade, 15 pressures, and a 27.1 percent pass rush win rate.

His production has been unmatched across the league. Hopefully, Williams can keep the dominance going in Week 14 against the Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football, because a win on the road would open more avenues for the Cowboys as they aim to make a late-season playoff push.

