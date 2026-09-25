New Dallas Cowboys 2027 NFL Mock Draft Lands Dominant Enforcer To Anchor D-Line

We are less than one month into the 2026-27 NFL season, but the Dallas Cowboys' weaknesses have already been highlighted as we prepare to enter Week 3 against the Baltimore Ravens.

it's a bit of déjà vu for Cowboys Nation, with the defense once again being an obvious liability.

From an inability to stop the run and contain quarterbacks to consistently blown coverages in the secondary and an inability to get off the field on third downs, the Cowboys need to continue adding toughness to Christian Parker's revamped unit.

That's why a new 2027 mock draft from SI.com has a perfect solution for the 'Boys. Dallas benefits from a quarterback-heavy first round, which includes seven quarterbacks flying off the board, and has one of the top interior defensive linemen fall into its lap.

Mississippi Rebels defensive tackle Will Echoles against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Enter Ole Miss defensive tackle Will Echoles, who is coming off of a stellar performance in the Rebels' upset win over the LSU Tigers last weekend.

Let's take a look at what Echols could bring to the table in Dallas.

Pick No. 13: Dallas Cowboys (from Green Bay): Will Echoles, DT, Ole Miss

Ole Miss defensive lineman Will Echoles poses for photos during the CFP and Fiesta Bowl Media Day | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"The 6'3", 315-pound defensive enforcer was dominant in Ole Miss’s win over LSU and is well on his way to being the first interior defender taken in next year’s draft," SI.com's Gilberto Manzano wrote.

"His movement around blockers is uncommon for a player of his size. Echoles’s versatility fits today’s NFL, which needs well-rounded interior defenders who can stop the run and provide plenty of pass-rushing help. "

What immediately stands out in the blurb about Echoles is "versataility." Anyone who has been following Christian Parker's rebuilding of the defense knows the value he puts on having versatile players who can line up in multiple positions.

Adding a disruptive, well-rounded player like Echoles fits exactly what Parker is looking to do as the Cowboys' defense continues to evolve and grow. As an added bonus, Echoles brings leadership ability.

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This season, Echoles has recorded 9 total tackles, three tackles for a loss, and 0.5 sacks through three games. His breakout sophomore season in 2025 ended with 68 total tackles, 11.5 tackles for a loss, and five sacks, so he has proven to have the ability to cause mass disruption in the opposing backfield.

We'll have to see how he continues to perform throughout the remainder of the college football season, and where the Cowboys ultimately land in the 2027 draft order.

The 2027 NFL Draft will be held from Thursday, April 29, through Saturday, May 1, at the National Mall outside of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

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