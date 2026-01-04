Is CeeDee Lamb playing vs Giants? Cowboys star WR status set for season finale

The Dallas Cowboys enter their Week 18 finale without any prospects to make the NFL playoffs. Still, there's plenty to play for this weekend as they look for a win over the New York Giants.

Outside of bragging rights, which is always a plus for NFC East rivals, the Cowboys also want to avoid a losing season. By going 8-8-1, they can do this, while also ending the year on a high note.

MORE: Is Dak Prescott playing vs Giants? Cowboys star QB status set for season finale

That being the case, they're likely going to lean on their star players, even with nothing on the line. Does that include star receiver CeeDee Lamb?

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb makes a catch against New York Giants safety Tyler Nubin. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

According to the team, their starters will be on the field, including Lamb. He was not named among the team's inactive list, setting the stage for him to start in the finale.

Lamb has played in 13 games this year with 74 receptions for 1,073 yards and three touchdowns. It was the fifth consecutive season that Lamb crossed the 1,000-yard mark, although he would love to add to his numbers.

That said, it wouldn't be surprising to see Lamb head to the sideline as the game goes along. Perhaps the Cowboys will get Ryan Flournoy and Jonathan Mingo extra time, which could be helpful for the future.

MORE: Cowboys vs Giants announcer pairing & referee assignment for Week 18

Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants TV & viewing info

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb runs with the ball against the New York Giants. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Date: Sunday, January 4

Start Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey

Venue: MetLife Stadium

TV Channel: FOX

Betting Odds: Cowboys -3 | O/U: 49.5 (odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Your best bet for watching the game via streaming is through Fubo TV. Fubo has a full slate of games every Sunday afternoon on FOX & CBS and has all the big primetime matchups for Sunday Night Football via NBC and Monday Night Football via ESPN.

Cowboys officially rule out 5 players for Week 18, including breakout star

Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants, Week 18 betting odds & preview

Cowboys-Giants announcer pairing & assignment for Week 18 has Dallas legend on call

Cowboys add pass-rush specialist, cover corner in 4-round 2026 NFL mock draft

Did Javonte Williams already play his last game with Cowboys?