3 bold predictions in Dallas Cowboys' season finale vs. New York Giants

The season comes to an end on Sunday for the Dallas Cowboys as they play their Week 18 finale against the New York Giants.

At 7-8-1, the Cowboys have nothing to play for outside of pride this weekend. Still, head coach Brian Schottenheimer is adamant they will play to win. Jerry Jones said as much, adding that he would consider 8-8-1 a winning record.

The Giants also have little to play for with a record of 3-13. In fact, a loss could help them secure an excellent draft pick, although the players on the field won't care about that. With the stage set, let's look at three bold predictions for the final game of the year.

Joe Milton takes over before second half, throws two touchdowns

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton III runs with the ball during the game between the Cowboys and the Baltimore Ravens. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Dak Prescott will get the start, but he might not finish the game. The Cowboys have gone through the season without Prescott suffering a serious injury, which is a win after he finished 2024 on the IR.

Keeping him healthy should be the ultimate goal, which is why Joe Milton takes over during the second quarter in this prediction. Milton, who enters the finale with 110 passing yards, one touchdown, and one interception, takes full advantage of the opportunity and throws two more touchdowns to close out the year.

Donovan Ezeiruaku finishes season on a high note

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers. | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Rookie pass rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku had two sacks within a three-week period. He hasn't had another since Week 9, however, entering the finale with 39 tackles and two sacks.

Ezeiruaku has been able to generate pressures, but simply isn't getting home. This prediction has that changing as he doubles his season total with two sacks on Jaxson Dart.

Phil Mafah impresses with first career touchdown

Dallas Cowboys running back Phil Mafah breaks through the line during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons. | Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

Dallas will be without Javonte Williams and Malik Davis in Week 18, with both being sent to the IR. That opens the door for rookies Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah.

Blue has appeared in four games and has 65 yards on 22 carries, while Mafah has yet to make his debut. The seventh-round pick spent the first 17 weeks on the IR, but was activated against the Giants. In this final prediction, he takes advantage by recording his first career touchdown, firing up Mafia Mania once again.

