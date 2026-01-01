Cowboys' latest Week 18 injury report shows key playmakers make progress

The Dallas Cowboys are ramping up preparations for the final game of the 2025-26 NFL season, with Thursday's injury report showing some positive progress for a handful of key playmakers.

Dallas hopes to end the season on a high note after plenty of disappointment throughout the year, and the practice report shows the team is getting closer to full strength ahead of the season finale.

Among the players who have shown progress on Thursday are star tight end Jake Ferguson, and breakout star wide receiver Ryan Flournoy. Ferguson has been battling a calf injury, while Flournoy was limited earlier this week with a knee injury.

Other players who improved on the practice report are offensive lineman Tyler Smith and defensive tackle Perrior Winfrey. Winfrey was a full participant after missing out on Wednesday's session, while Smith was a full participant after being limited a day ago.

Cowboys Thursday injury report pic.twitter.com/sy5vnMApha — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 1, 2026

On the opposite side of the spectrum, star running back Javonte Williams continues to be held out of action with a nagging shoulder and neck injury, along with backup running back Malik Davis, who suffered an eye injury in Week 17. If they are unable to go, we may finally get an extended look at rookie Jaydon Blue.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and New York Giants at MetLife Stadium is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX.

Kevin Kugler and former Cowboys star Daryl Johnston will be on the call, while Allison Williams will provide updates from the sideline.

Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants TV & viewing info

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott passes the ball against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Date: Sunday, January 4

Start Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey

Venue: MetLife Stadium

TV Channel: FOX

Betting Odds: Cowboys -5.5 | O/U: 52.5 (odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants, Week 18 betting odds & preview

