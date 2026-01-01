Cowboys add pass-rush specialist, cover corner in 4-round 2026 NFL mock draft

With one week left in the NFL season, many Dallas Cowboys fans are ready to look toward the offseason. Dallas, which put up some impressive offensive outings this season, could have been a contender if they simply had an average defense.

That gives them hope for a quick turnaround, especially with two picks in the opening round. Ideally, those selections bring in two difference-makers on the defensive side of the ball.

That's the approach we take in our latest 2026 NFL mock draft, which begins with a stud pass-rusher who is coming off an unbelievable campaign.

Round 1, Pick 14: David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker David Bailey against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With their first pick in the 2026 NFL draft, the Cowboys add Texas Tech pass rusher David Bailey. An explosive player off the edge, Bailey had a sensational season for the Red Raiders, helping them make it to the College Football Playoffs.

Adding Bailey would give the Cowboys the pass-rushing specialist they need to take their defense to the next level. His ability to get into the backfield quickly will make everyone's job easier.

Round 1, Pick 21: Avieon

Terrell, CB, Clemson

Clemson Tigers cornerback Avieon Terrell celebrates a play against the South Carolina Gamecocks. | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

With their second pick in the opening round, the Cowboys add a replacement for Trevon Diggs. Avieon Terrell, the younger brother of Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell, might not have elite size (5-foot-11 and 180 pounds), but he's a far better coverage corner than anyone on the Dallas roster not named DaRon Bland.

Round 4, Pick 114: Fa'alili Fa'amoe, OT, Wake Forest

Washington State Cougars offensive lineman Fa'alili Fa'amoe blocks Stanford Cardinal defensive end Lance Keneley | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Trades with the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets leave Dallas without a pick in Rounds 2 and 3. That means they're not back on the clock until No. 114 in the fourth round. In this mock, they use that selection on Wake Forest offensive tackle Fa'alili Fa'amoe.

While going for a linebacker is an option, Fa'amoe gives them a potential replacement for Terence Steele on the right side. Fa'amoe is an older prospect, who has been in the NCAA for six seasons, which might cause some teams to look past him. That plays into the hands of the Cowboys, who get an excellent value with the starting-caliber lineman.

