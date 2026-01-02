Cowboys expected to be without 2 key defensive starters in season finale
In this story:
The Dallas Cowboys will take the field on Sunday, January 4, for the final game of the 2025-26 NFL campaign. Dallas will face off against the division rival New York Giants in the season finale.
Ahead of the NFC East showdown on Sunday afternoon, head coach Brian Schottenheimer provided some important injury updates for Week 18.
Unfortunately for Dallas, it looks like the team will be without multiple key defenders for the game, with players like star linebacker DeMarvion Overshown and rookie cornerback Shavon Revel still in concussion protocol.
MORE: Updated 2026 NFL draft order entering Week 18, Dallas Cowboys cling to top 15
With the team eliminated from NFL playoff contention, it's important for the Cowboys to take a conservative approach with the help of players who are part of the team's future moving forward.
Dallas' defense has struggled throughout the entire season, so it's also important to evaluate some of the talent that could find itself on the roster bubble entering the offseason.
Kickoff between the Cowboys and Giants at MetLife Stadium is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX.
MORE: Brian Schottenheimer shares massive shortcoming that kept Cowboys from NFL playoffs
Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants TV & viewing info
Date: Sunday, January 4
Start Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey
Venue: MetLife Stadium
TV Channel: FOX
On the call for the season finale will be play-by-play announcer Kevin Kugler, while Cowboys legend Daryl "Moose" Johnston will serve as the analyst. Throughout the afternoon, Allison Williams will be providing updates from the sidelines.
Betting Odds: Cowboys -3.5 | O/U: 49.5 (odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants, Week 18 betting odds & preview
Cowboys' latest Week 18 injury report shows key playmakers make progress
Cowboys add pass-rush specialist, cover corner in 4-round 2026 NFL mock draft
What Cowboys save on the salary cap after releasing Trevon Diggs
Super Bowl champ urges Dak Prescott to sit out Cowboys' season finale
Meet Brenley Herrera: Viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader 2025 rookie
Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.comFollow jnsanchez