Cowboys expected to be without 2 key defensive starters in season finale

The Dallas Cowboys will take the field on Sunday, January 4, for the final game of the 2025-26 NFL campaign. Dallas will face off against the division rival New York Giants in the season finale.

Ahead of the NFC East showdown on Sunday afternoon, head coach Brian Schottenheimer provided some important injury updates for Week 18.

Unfortunately for Dallas, it looks like the team will be without multiple key defenders for the game, with players like star linebacker DeMarvion Overshown and rookie cornerback Shavon Revel still in concussion protocol.

With the team eliminated from NFL playoff contention, it's important for the Cowboys to take a conservative approach with the help of players who are part of the team's future moving forward.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. celebrates after a play during the first half against the Minnesota Vikings | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Dallas' defense has struggled throughout the entire season, so it's also important to evaluate some of the talent that could find itself on the roster bubble entering the offseason.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Giants at MetLife Stadium is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX.

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants TV & viewing info

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looks to pass the ball against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Date: Sunday, January 4

Start Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey

Venue: MetLife Stadium

TV Channel: FOX

On the call for the season finale will be play-by-play announcer Kevin Kugler, while Cowboys legend Daryl "Moose" Johnston will serve as the analyst. Throughout the afternoon, Allison Williams will be providing updates from the sidelines.

Betting Odds: Cowboys -3.5 | O/U: 49.5 (odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants, Week 18 betting odds & preview

