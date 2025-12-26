Super Bowl champ urges Dak Prescott to sit out Cowboys' season finale

The Dallas Cowboys were eliminated from NFL playoff contention one week ago, but that didn't stop the team from fighting hard to snap a three-game losing streak on Christmas Day.

Dallas had one of its most aggressive and physical performances of the season en route to a victory over the division rival Washington Commanders.

The Cowboys sit at 7-8-1 entering the season finale against the New York Giants, but there are some difficult decisions that must be made. Should star quarterback Dak Prescott suit up for Week 18 with the passing yards crown within reach? Should the team play some key starters to finish at .500?

Prescott has said he wants to play, but he will listen to the team's reasoning if they believe he should sit. One person who is begging Prescott to sit is Super Bowl champion turned ESPN analyst Ryan Clark.

Clark made his plea for Prescott to sit during Friday's edition of ESPN First Take.

"If Dak Prescott don't go sit his ass down and stop this!"



"First off, and excuse my language, if Dak Prescott don't go sit his ass off and stop this, Dak Prescott has had two season-ending injuries," Clark said. "Dak Prescott knows what it's like to not play. be able to play, to not be able to get on the field, to not be able to have an offseason where you can train and get better. You watched him this year. He came into this season in the best shape of his life, and it showed on the field with what he was able to do with George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb.

"Dak Prescott doesn't have a thing to prove to me or anybody else at the end of this Pro Bowl season. Dak Prescott has played hard. Dak Prescott has led with the top of leaders in this league. And that's all we need to see."

Clark pointed to Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer to step in and make the call himself.

"There's nothing to prove against the New York Giants in the last week of the season. We know you'll play hard, Dak. We know that it matters to you, Dak. We know that you want to win, Dak. And if I'm Brian Schottenheimer, I stand in front of the team, and I say, 'Guess what? Sometimes you got to save competitors from themselves.'"

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Brian Schottenheimer watch a play in the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

While Cowboys fans may want to see Prescott play one more time this season, there really is no benefit. The Giants are currently in the driver's seat for the No. 1 overall pick, so they won't be looking to win. There is nothing to gain by playing your stars against a tanking team.

If anything, the Cowboys should give the ball to Joe Milton III, so they can get a full game's worth of film of their backup quarterback to see what he brings to the table for the future.

