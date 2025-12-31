Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants, Week 18 betting odds & preview

Brian Schottenheimer's first win as a head coach came in Week 2 when the Dallas Cowboys defeated the New York Giants in a 40-37 shootout.

Defensively, the Cowboys were a mess in that game, allowing Russell Wilson to throw for 450 yards with three touchdowns. On offense, Dak Prescott and Javonte Williams kept them in the game, but it was a 64-yard field goal from Brandon Aubrey that sent it to overtime, and he hit a 46-yarder to seal the win.

Much has changed since their last meeting, with the Giants moving on from Wilson and turning to rookie Jaxson Dart. They also had a breakout star in Cam Skattebo, who, unfortunately, was lost to injury.

Dallas has had a roller-coaster season, even flirting with a playoff spot for a few weeks. That won't happen, but they still look to build momentum to close out the season. That said, let's check out who is favored in the final game of the year for the Cowboys and Giants.

Cowboys favored to close regular season out with a win

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott reacts after a play against the New York Giants. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Dallas is slightly favored on the road, with the spread at just over a field goal. If they do pull out the win, it will be 15 consecutive wins against the Giants for Prescott.

Spread: Dallas -3.5

O/U: 51.5

ML: DAL -205

Cowboys will be playing to win

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer looks on during warmups before the game against the Washington Commanders. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

There have been questions throughout the week about resting starters, with Prescott's name atop the list. Schottenheimer has said that won't be the case as Prescott is playing, and the Cowboys want to win.

That said, don't expect Dallas to let off the gas in this one. Schottenheimer is trying to build a winning culture, and that doesn't happen by pulling the starters in a game that counts. If Joe Milton and any other backups are in the game, it will be because this one is already decided.

