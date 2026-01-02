The 2025-2026 NFL season is winding down, with just one game remaining for the Dallas Cowboys. With a record of 7-8-1, they've now failed to make the postseason in back-to-back seasons.

Jerry Jones, who signed Dak Prescott to a massive four-year, $240 million extension last season, was on 105.3 The Fan and said he didn't envision the team missing out on the playoffs after making that move.

He also admitted that the issues have largely been on the defensive side of the ball, while adding that they'll make the necessary adjustments this offseason. Jones even made it sound as though fans should expect some big changes.

“This is a surprise to me. When I signed Dak (to his most recent contract extension), I didn’t expect for us not to be in the playoffs the last two years," Jones said on 105.3 The Fan.

“So, we’ll make those kinds of adjustments that’ll give us the best shot at the playoffs. We can’t be timid about it. They’re not just subtle, little adjustments. We’ll have to do some things that, as they say, put your head between your legs and prepare for some rough landings.”

What big changes could be in store for the Dallas Cowboys?

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus on the sideline during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

The biggest change expected is at the defensive coordinator position. Matt Eberflus has been on the hot seat all year, and while Jones has been adamant that he won't replace him during the season, he hasn't given Eberflus a vote of confidence for the future.

In addition to moving on from Eberflus, the Cowboys should consider using both of their first-round picks in the 2026 NFL draft on defensive players, with pass rusher and cornerback standing out as the primary needs. It also wouldn't hurt for them to find some upgrades at safety, with the entire secondary being a weak spot this season.

With so many needs, it might be impossible to fix everything in one offseason, but Jones seems ready to do all he can to make it happen.

