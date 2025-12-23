5 Cowboys stars earn Pro Bowl honors despite team's disappointing campaign

The Dallas Cowboys were officially eliminated from NFL playoff contention during Week 16, but it wasn't all bad news for America's Team during the 2025-26 campaign.

While the team fell short of its overall expectations, there were some bright spots throughout the year.

On Tuesday, December 23, the league announced the 2026 Pro Bowl selections, with several Cowboys stars being honored for their play throughout the year. A total of five Cowboys will be representing the team in the Pro Bowl Games.

The players selected were: Dak Prescott, first-time Pro Bowler George Pickens, offensive line standout Tyler Booker, star defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, and Brandon Aubrey.

The 2026 Pro Bowl Games will be held on Tuesday, February 3, at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, California.

A full look at the Cowboys' 2026 Pro Bowl honorees can be seen below.

Dak Prescott, quarterback

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott passes against the Los Angeles Chargers at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

2025 stats: 4,175 yards for 28 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Prescott enters Week 17 ranked No. 2 in the league in passing yards and third in passing touchdowns, while his 73.1 QBR ranks second.

George Pickens, wide receiver

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens hurdles Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

2025 stats: 88 catches for 1,342 yards and nine touchdowns.

Pickens has had a career-best year in Dallas, ranking third in the league in receiving yards.

Tyler Smith, offensive line

Dallas Cowboys guard Tyler Smith blocks against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Quinnen Williams, defensive tackle

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Quinnen Williams warms up prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

2025 stats: 48 total tackles, 11 quarterback hits, 8 tackles for a loss, three forced fumbles, and 2.5 sacks

Brandon Aubrey, kicker

Dallas Cowboys place kicker Brandon Aubrey kicks a field goal during the first half against the Minnesota Vikings | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

2025 stats: Aubrey completed 32-of-36 fields this season, with a long of 64. He has made 42-of-43 extra points.

Aubrey becomes the only kicker in NFL history to make the Pro Bowl in each of his first three seasons.

