Cowboys-Commanders initial Week 17 injury report is bad news for star LB
The Dallas Cowboys make a quick turnaround in Week 17, returning to action on the road on Christmas Day in the penultimate game of the regular season. The Cowboys will face off against the division rival Washington Commanders.
Last weekend, the Cowboys were officially eliminated from NFL playoff contention, so it will be interesting to see how the team approaches injured players on Thursday afternoon.
On Monday, the team dropped its first injury report of the week, with star linebacker DeMarvion Overshown and starting left tackle Tyler Guyton listed as the only two players who did not participate.
Overshown suffered a concussion during Sunday's Week 16 loss, while Guyton has been battling an issue with his ankle. Another key player who was limited is rising star receiver Ryan Flournoy, who was injured after a cheap shot on Sunday.
For the Commanders, a total of eight players were listed as non-participants.
Cowboys at Commanders Week 17 practice report - 12/22/25
With the Cowboys officially eliminated from the postseason, we may see a conservative approach with injured players to give them time to recover rather than rushing back onto the field on a short week.
For players as important as Overshown, Quinnen Williams, Javonte Williams, and Ryan Flournoy, their future health is important to the overall success of the team moving forward.
Additional information for Thursday afternoon's Christmas Day clash on Netflix can be seen below.
Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders TV & viewing info
Date: Thursday, December 25
Start Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Location: Landover, Maryland
Venue: Northwest Stadium
TV Channel: Netflix
Play-by-play: Ian Eagle
Analysts: Matt Ryan and Nate Burleson
Sideline Reporters: Melanie Collins and Sara Walsh
Betting Odds: Cowboys -5.5 | O/U: 50.5 (odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)
— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
