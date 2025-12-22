Cowboys-Commanders announcer pairing & assignment for Week 17 on Christmas
It was a disastrous weekend for the Dallas Cowboys, with the team's NFL playoff hopes officially getting dashed and the team getting blown out in the home finale just one day later. While it was a disappointing string of events, players will need to have a short memory.
Dallas has a quick turnaround for the penultimate game of the regular season, with the team returning on Christmas Day against the division rival Washington Commanders.
The Cowboys and Commanders face off in the opening game of the doubleheader on Netflix, with kickoff at Northwest Stadium set for 1:00 p.m. ET. Dallas enters the game as a strong favorite, despite currently riding a three-game losing streak.
For the broadcast, Netflix will be fielding a team of on-screen CBS talent to call the action from the booth and on the field.
Ian Eagle will be on play-by-play for the holiday game, joined by former NFL stars turned analysts Matt Ryan and Nate Burleson. Melanie Collins and Sara Walsh will be providing updates from the sideline throughout the afternoon.
Studio coverage will be hosted by Kay Adams, with Cowboys legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin, Devin McCourty, and Austin Ekeler providing analysis.
Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders TV & viewing info
Date: Thursday, December 25
Start Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Location: Landover, Maryland
Venue: Northwest Stadium
TV Channel: Netflix
Betting Odds: Cowboys -5.5 | O/U: 50.5 (odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)
The Cowboys will then finish off the 2025-26 campaign on Sunday, January 4, against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Kickoff time for the season finale has not yet been decided.
