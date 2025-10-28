George Pickens, Cowboys contract talk update brings uneasy feeling for future
The Dallas Cowboys' offense has been setting the NFL world on fire during the 2025-26 season, leading the league in several key categories. A large part of that has been because of star wide receiver George Pickens stepping up in a big way.
When CeeDee Lamb was forced out of action for several weeks, Pickens stepped into the role of WR1 and got his Cowboys career off to a historic start.
Pickens is in a contract year and has made himself a lot of money, erasing many of the concerns that followed him from the Pittsburgh Steelers about immaturity and being an unpleasant presence in the locker room.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has said that the team has the resources to make Pickens a long-term member of the franchise, and the star pass catcher has expressed his happiness in Dallas, but there has reportedly been no movement on making sure he is part of the team's future plans.
Cowboys insider Ed Werder reported on Tuesday that the Cowboys and Pickens' representatives have yet to engage in any contract extension talks.
"With a week remaining before the NFL trade deadline, the Cowboys have not engaged in contract extension talks with WR George Pickens or his representatives," Werder wrote on X.
"Pickens is on an expiring contract. Franchise player designation is an option that would cost a projected $28 million."
Through the first two months of the season, Pickens has hauled in 43 catches and ranks third in the league with 685 receiving yards and third in receiving touchdowns with six.
George Pickens' historic impact in Dallas
Pickens made franchise history back in Week 5 against the New York Jets, becoming the Cowboys player to record five touchdown catches in his first five games.
In Week 6, Pickens went back into the record books with his sixth receiving touchdown in as many games, tying the legendary Dez Bryant for the most in that stretch. Pickens also set a new career high in receiving touchdowns.
Keeping Pickens in Dallas would go a long way in securing the offensive core for the future, while freeing up draft picks and other resources to focus on rebuilding the putrid defense.
Trading Pickens away at the deadline is something that should not even be considered, so let's hope that thought hasn't sincerely crossed Jones' mind.
