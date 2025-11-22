Cowboys cut former first-round CB, reunite with RB before Week 12
The Dallas Cowboys are making some notable roster move ahead of Week 12's matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Cowboys announced Saturday that they have waived cornerback Kaiir Elam and signed running back Malik Davis from the practice squad in a corresponding move.
A former first-round pick of the Buffalo Bills in the 2022 NFL Draft, Elam was the odd man out after the return of multiple cornerbacks from injury.
Elam had started seven games in 10 appearances this season while posting 29 total tackles (19 solo) and one pass breakup but didn't receive a snap on defense in Week 11's win over the Las Vegas Raiders.
Kaiir Elam Was Traded to Cowboys in March
Elam arrived with a 2025 sixth-round pick to Dallas in the offseason after a trade that sent a 2025 fifth-round pick and 2026 seventh-round pick to Buffalo. This sixth-round pick turned into Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Ajani Cornelius, who has played in just one game this season for the Cowboys.
Elam will now look to find a new home. He's played in 39 career games with 19 starts with two interceptions. In five career playoff games with Buffalo, he had two more picks.
As for Davis, he now fixes to serve as Javonte Williams' backup for the remainder of the season after being elevated from the practice squad multiple times.
The Cowboys have continued to make rookie running Jaydon Blue a healthy scratch, paving the way for Davis to carve out a depth role in the backfield.
