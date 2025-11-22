Cowboys' George Pickens apologizes to Steelers media
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens turned some heads on Friday with the surprising release of a piece he wrote in The Players' Tribune.
With some help from his mother, Pickens goes into detail about his football journey, dating back to his introduction to the game as a child, to his college days with the Georgia Bulldogs and onto the NFL.
Pickens played three seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers before being traded to the Cowboys this past offseason. After some up-and-down moments in Pittsburgh, Pickens has more than proven himself worthy of a new contract, a decision that the front office will be forced to make in a few months.
Though he's focused on locking down his future in Dallas, Pickens took some time in The Players' Tribune to apologize to both Steelers fans and media members alike.
George Pickens: "I Apologize!"
"Now the media in Pittsburgh? I admit … I was trolling y’all a little bit. I apologize!" Pickens wrote. "But I don’t have a bad word to say about Pittsburgh. I can call up Coach T right now and we’d have a real conversation. What I respect about him most is he always told me, 'Just keep being you, George.' It just wasn’t the long-term fit for where my journey was headed, and that’s OK."
Pickens added that he appreciates the Steelers for the trade to Dallas, saying the deal was best for both sides.
"They did right by me," Pickens wrote. "They sent me to the perfect spot in Dallas. What more do you want me to say? There’s no drama, bro. No headlines to write. They’re doing things their way up there, and I’m down here in Dallas with CeeDee and Dak doing what I do best. Everybody wins."
Pickens and the Cowboys will set their sights on the other NFL team from Pennsylvania on Sunday when they host the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium.
