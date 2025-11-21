Cowboys Country

Cowboys' Jerry Jones loves Eagles’ locker-room turmoil before Week 12

The Dallas Cowboys could be looking to take advantage of the Philadelphia Eagles' locker room drama.

Zach Dimmitt

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones during warmups against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones during warmups against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys have sights set on turning their season around, and that starts with getting some rivalry-filled revenge against the Philadelphia Eagles at home in Week 12.

Dallas lost the season opener to the Eagles in Philadelphia, 24-20, and will need to even up the regular-season series to have even a chance at the NFC East crown.

The Eagles have continued to stack wins since then, but there's undoubtedly been some shakiness in the locker room, particularly as it pertains to wide receiver A.J. Brown.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked about this during his weekly radio appearance on Friday and didn't hold back.

Jerry Jones Embracing Eagles' Drama

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown following the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

“Give me some of that strife," Jones said, per Jon Machota of The Athletic.

Jones is clearly embracing Philly's issues headed into the game, but it will take a big-time effort from Dallas to come out with a win.

Jones added that this "strife" is natural within many locker rooms but getting through the tough time is key to winning.

“There are a lot of different thoughts that go on when you have that many people working together. That’s the importance of the team," Jones said. "That’s important to sort out what’s important to winning football games. That’s the key. What is important to winning football games? Every boat rises, everybody will get to hear a little more music and a lot more happiness if you can all come together and win the game.”

Despite some of the drama, the Eagles have continued to win. Philadelphia has an 8-2 record headed into Sunday and will essentially lock up the NFC East with a win.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts during warmups prior the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Published
