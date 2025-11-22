Cowboys load up in 4-round mock draft with defensive studs, playmaking RB
The Dallas Cowboys will have an interesting 2026 NFL draft.
They currently own two picks in the first round after landing an extra pick in the Micah Parsons trade. After that, they don't pick again until Round 4 since they sent their second-round pick to the New York Jets in the Quinnen Williams trade and their third-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the George Pickens deal.
Still, they can find a way to reload talent on their team, which is exactly what they do in this 4-round 2026 NFL mock draft, which begins with two new defensive studs.
Round 1, Pick 13: David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech
Donovan Ezeiruaku has emerged as one of the top players on the roster and will only get better the more experience he gets. With the Cowboys' first pick in this draft, they land him a running mate in Texas Tech's David Bailey.
An explosive pass rusher who stood out at Stanford, Bailey has 12.5 sacks in his first season with the Red Raiders. With Bailey and Ezeiruaku on the edge, plus their suddenly loaded group of defensive tackles, the Cowboys' defensive line could become a strength.
Round 1, Pick 24: Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee
After loading up on the line, the Cowboys add some help to the secondary. Colton Hood is well traveled, playing for his third team in as many seasons, but he's become a star for Tennessee. Hood was supposed to be the Volunteers' CB2, but has been in the CB1 role with Jermod McCoy injured.
He's excelled in that role and cemented himself as a first-round talent. In Dallas, he would join DaRon Bland and Shavon Revel Jr., giving them a strong trio to lean on.
Round 4, Pick 113: Nicholas Singleton, RB, Penn State
Javonte Williams has been everything the Cowboys hoped for and more. Ideally, they'll keep him around since he's going to be a free agent, but even if they do, they need more depth.
Jaydon Blue hasn't proven himself worthy of the RB2 role, which is why the Cowboys grab Nicholas Singleton in Round 4. Singleton had 1,099 yards last season while working in tandem with Kayton Allen. His numbers are down significantly in 2025, but the entire Penn State team has had issues.
That works in the Cowboys' favor as they land a 226-pounder who can impact the game as a runner and as a receiver.
