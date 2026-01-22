New Cowboys 2026 Mock Draft Lands Physical Leader on Defense

After watching their defense spoil one strong offensive performance after another during the season, the Dallas Cowboys know they have to make some big changes.

Those changes have already begun, with defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus being let go after just one season. Dallas is still looking for the right coach to take his spot, but that won't be enough to fix this defense. The Cowboys have to find more talent as well.

Armed with two picks in the opening round of the 2026 NFL draft, they could very well find multiple impact players this way. That's the case in a new mock draft from SI's Daniel Flick, who has the Cowboys selecting a stud cornerback and physical linebacker.

Pick No. 12: Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

LSU Tigers cornerback Mansoor Delane reacts to a stop on fourth down against the Arkansas Razorbacks. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

"Dallas gave up a league-leading 251.5 passing yards per game and intercepted only six passes. The age-old debate about pass rush vs. secondary certainly applies to the Cowboys, and whoever replaces Matt Eberflus as defensive coordinator will have a significant impact in the answer," Flick wrote.

"But Dallas needs another piece to its back end, and Delane, one of college football’s best cover corners, is a quality piece. Delane has tremendous instincts and route recognition—he’s often in-phase and in position to disrupt throwing windows. Delane can play man or zone and press or off, thanks to his intelligence and athleticism. He should be a Day 1 starter."

Mansoor Delane could develop into an elite shutdown corner, something the Cowboys need desperatley. In this mock draft, defensive end David Bailey is already off the board, but Delane could be just as important of an addition.

Pick No. 20: C.J. Allen, LB, Georgia

Georgia Bulldogs linebacker CJ Allen on the field against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

"In some form or fashion, Dallas appears likely to fill needs on Day 1 of the draft with players from two of three positions: cornerback, linebacker or edge rusher. Dallas addressed corner with LSU’s Mansoor Delane at No. 12," Flick wrote.

"While there are capable pass rushers—Miami’s Akheem Mesidor and Missouri’s Zion Young among them—Allen is a quality player and fit. Tough, smart, physical, reliable and a leader in the middle of the defense, Allen checks a lot of boxes, and he’d elevate the Cowboys’ defense early next season."

It might not seem ideal to leave the draft without a new EDGE, but if the Cowboys can bring back Jadeveon Clowney and see Donovan Ezeiruaku take a step forward in his development, they might be better than expected. It would also help to have Delane and Allen, since the pass rush often had limited time to work with opposing players running wide open.

