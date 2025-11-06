Cowboys' Marshawn Kneeland scored a touchdown Monday night
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland has tragically passed away, the team announced Thursday. He was just 24-years-old.
A cause of death has not yet been revealed.
Kneeland, a product of Western Michigan, was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The Cowboys selected him in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Kneeland's final game with the Cowboys featured a notable highlight in his football career. In the 27-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night, Kneeland recovered a blocked punt in the end zone, giving him his first-career NFL touchdown.
Kneeland also scored a rushing touchdown during his final season at Western Michigan in 2023.
The Cowboys released a statement on the passing of Kneeland.
“It is with extreme sadness that the Dallas Cowboys share that Marshawn Kneeland tragically passed away this morning," the team said in a statement. "Marshawn was a beloved teammate and member of our organization. Our thoughts and prayers regarding Marshawn are with his girlfriend Catalina and his family.”
Kneeland's agent Jonathan Perzley released a statement as well.
"I am shattered to confirm that my client and dearest friend Marshawn Kneeland passed away last night," Perzley's statement read in part."I watched him fight his way from a hopeful kid at Western Michigan with a dream to being a respected professional for the Dallas Cowboys. Marshawn poured his heart into every snap, every practice, and every moment on the field. To lose someone with his talent, spirit, and goodness is a pain I can hardly put into words."
The Cowboys are currently headed into their bye week.
