5 Dallas Cowboys players who delivered in heartbreaking loss to Vikings

The Dallas Cowboys were defeated for the second straight week on Sunday night, pushing the franchise to the brink of being eliminated from the postseason.

It was an ugly loss as Minnesota played more inspired, despite having no shot of making the playoffs. The defensive woes continued, and the Cowboys struggled to finish on offense, along with kicker Brandon Aubrey failing to connect on two field goals, doubling his number of misses on the season.

The Vikings scored their second-most points (34) in a single game this year. Minnesota quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who has been up and down with his performance, completed 15/24 passes for a career-high 250 yards with two touchdowns to one interception.

MORE: Cowboys land aggressive cornerback, speedy edge in recent 2026 NFL mock draft

Frustration is the main feeling coming out of the defeat. Dallas had an opportunity to keep itself in the hunt, but simply didn't perform well enough.

While the team disappointed as a whole, there were a few Cowboys who left it all on the field regardless of the result on the scoreboard.

1. Tyler Smith, Left Guard

Sep 4, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Dallas Cowboys guard Tyler Smith (73) blocks against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Among Cowboys who played more than ten snaps against the Vikings, no one had a higher overall grade (83.4) than left guard Tyler Smith, per PFF. Smith allowed just one pressure on 35 opportunities.

Smith exited the game briefly in the first half due to an apparent eye injury but was able to return, missing just five snaps.

MORE: Dak Prescott praised in weekly QB report card, but defense failed him again

2. CeeDee Lamb, Wide Receiver

Dec 14, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Minnesota Vikings cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. (7) breaks up a pass intended for Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ceedee Lamb (88) during the first half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Lamb made his way back into the lineup following a stint in concussion protocol. The extra time between the last two games gave him a chance to recover.

The sixth-year pro continued to produce, putting up his third consecutive 100+ receiving yard game, and his sixth of the season. He caught six passes for 111 yards.

Lamb had a pair of 30-yard catches, including one on a drive in the third quarter that put the Cowboys ahead, 23-17. He finished with a PFF grade of 80.7.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys-Chargers opening Week 16 odds show rare optimism

3. Quinnen Williams, Defensive Tackle

Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (92) warms up prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Williams started his fifth game with the Cowboys with a big play, intercepting a tipped pass on Minnesota's first attempt of the night. He went on to record three tackles, one pick, and one pass deflection, along with three quarterback hurries.

In the fourth quarter, Williams was forced to the sideline due to a concussion. His absence was notable on a late drive where the Vikings converted a 4th and 1 with a run straight up the middle.

Williams was credited with an 80.7 PFF grade.

MORE: Latest Quinnen Williams injury update is troubling for Cowboys

4. Jadeveon Clowney, Defensive End

Nov 17, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) runs with the ball as Dallas Cowboys defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (42) defends during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Following a hamstring injury that kept him out against Detroit, Clowney was able to return in the loss to the Vikings.

Clowney recorded two sacks in his last outing but only totaled four tackles on Sunday night. He did create two pressures.

Regardless, Clowney was the second-highest graded player on Dallas' defense and the fourth overall at 80.2.

MORE: Updated 2026 NFL draft order sees Cowboys position rise following Week 15

5. Cooper Beebe, Center

Dec 29, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Dallas Cowboys guard Cooper Beebe (56) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Beebe started for the sixth straight game, allowing just one pressure.

To put it in perspective, Beebe and Smith surrendered two total pressures while the other three starters on the offensive line gave up eight combined pressures and two sacks.

Beebe was credited with a PFF grade of 76.2.

3 takeaways from Cowboys lackluster performance in Week 15 loss to Vikings

Cowboys' NFL playoff odds now hang on a hope & prayer after Vikings loss

Cowboys must pull the plug on defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus

Jerry Jones walks out on Dallas Cowboys brutal loss to Vikings early

Field Yates' new 2026 NFL mock draft blesses Cowboys with major defensive haul