List of Cowboys' 2026 NFL draft picks after trade deadline

The Dallas Cowboys made multiple trades ahead of the NFL draft deadline, but what has that done for the team's arsenal of draft picks in 2026?

Josh Sanchez

The Dallas Cowboys logo is projected on the video board during the NFL Draft at Lambeau Field.
The Dallas Cowboys logo is projected on the video board during the NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The NFL trade deadline has come and gone, and as promised, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones was active and made multiple moves to address the team's needs on the defensive side of the ball.

Dallas addressed the team's glaring issues at two levels of the defense, focusing on defensive tackle and middle linebacker.

Early Tuesday morning, the Cowboys got a bargain in a trade with the Cincinnati Bengals, shipping a late-round pick in the 2026 NFL draft for star linebacker and team captain Logan Wilson.

Dallas wasn't done improve defense, however, with the New York Jets fire sale in their crossairs.

Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson celebrates after recovering a fumble against the Las Vegas Raiders
Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson celebrates after recovering a fumble against the Las Vegas Raiders / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In the final hours before the deadline, Jerry struck again with a blockbuster deal to land one of the top defensive tackles in the game, while keeping both of the team's 2026 first-round picks.

Dallas landed Jets superstar Quinnen Williams, one of the top three defensive tackles in the league, for a 2026 second-round pick, a 2027 first-round pick (the highest of either theirs or Green Bay's), and first-round draft bust Mazi Smith.

The trade was a homerun. But where does that leave the team when it comes for draft day ammo this spring? We've got you covered.


A full look at the Cowboys' arsenal of 2026 draft picks can be seen below, via Tankathon.

List of Dallas Cowboys 2026 draft picks following NFL trade deadline

Dallas Cowboys fans pose in the main theater on the first day of the NFL Draft in Detroit.
Dallas Cowboys fans pose in the main theater on the first day of the NFL Draft in Detroit. / Mandi Wright / USA TODAY NETWORK

Dallas' list of draft picks is subject to change, and the team could be awarded additional compensatory selections ahead of the draft.

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.

Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

