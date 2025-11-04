List of Cowboys' 2026 NFL draft picks after trade deadline
The NFL trade deadline has come and gone, and as promised, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones was active and made multiple moves to address the team's needs on the defensive side of the ball.
Dallas addressed the team's glaring issues at two levels of the defense, focusing on defensive tackle and middle linebacker.
Early Tuesday morning, the Cowboys got a bargain in a trade with the Cincinnati Bengals, shipping a late-round pick in the 2026 NFL draft for star linebacker and team captain Logan Wilson.
Dallas wasn't done improve defense, however, with the New York Jets fire sale in their crossairs.
In the final hours before the deadline, Jerry struck again with a blockbuster deal to land one of the top defensive tackles in the game, while keeping both of the team's 2026 first-round picks.
Dallas landed Jets superstar Quinnen Williams, one of the top three defensive tackles in the league, for a 2026 second-round pick, a 2027 first-round pick (the highest of either theirs or Green Bay's), and first-round draft bust Mazi Smith.
The trade was a homerun. But where does that leave the team when it comes for draft day ammo this spring? We've got you covered.
A full look at the Cowboys' arsenal of 2026 draft picks can be seen below, via Tankathon.
List of Dallas Cowboys 2026 draft picks following NFL trade deadline
- Round 1
- Round 1 (via Green Bay Packers)
- Round 2 traded for Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams
- Round 4
- Round 5
- Round 5 (compensatory)
- Round 7 (via New York Giants or Kansas City Chiefs)
- Round 7 (via New York Giants or Kansas City Chiefs) traded for Bengals LB Logan Wilson
Dallas' list of draft picks is subject to change, and the team could be awarded additional compensatory selections ahead of the draft.
The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.
