Trevon Diggs gets honest about future with Cowboys amid uncertain season

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs has hardly been himself this season.

A two-time Pro Bowler, Diggs has made headlines for some odd reasons over the past few months all while playing well below the standards he set for himself during the historic 2021 season.

From a botched offseason injury rehab (at least from Micah Parsons' perspective), to being benched and then having an awfully odd concussion saga, many signs have been pointing to Diggs' time with Dallas coming to an end.

However, as he gets set for a likely return to action for the first time in seven games in Week 15 against the Minnesota Vikings, Diggs is opening up about what his future might hold with the Cowboys.

Trevon Diggs on Future With Cowboys: "It's a Business"

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

“Yeah, of course. I love Dallas. But at the end of the day, it’s a business," Diggs said Friday, per Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "Whatever happens, happens. I would love to be here. I love everything that comes with Dallas. I love the relationships I’ve built here. If that’s not what it is, it’s not what it is.”

The Cowboys have been leaning on rookie cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. in Diggs' absence. It certainly hasn't been perfect, but Revel Jr. has shown he's capable of being a key piece of Dallas' future.

As for Diggs, it's unlikely he will ever get back to the form he was at in 2021 when he was a First-Team All-Pro. Injuries have played a major part, and it's an unfortunate reality that both he and Cowboys fans have had to deal with after the expectation was for him to be the next great cornerback in the franchise's history.

This season, Diggs has started four of six games while posting 18 total tackles (13 solo).

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs in pass coverage against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

