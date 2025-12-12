Trevon Diggs gets honest about future with Cowboys amid uncertain season
In this story:
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs has hardly been himself this season.
A two-time Pro Bowler, Diggs has made headlines for some odd reasons over the past few months all while playing well below the standards he set for himself during the historic 2021 season.
From a botched offseason injury rehab (at least from Micah Parsons' perspective), to being benched and then having an awfully odd concussion saga, many signs have been pointing to Diggs' time with Dallas coming to an end.
MORE: Dak Prescott trolls Eagles ahead of Cowboys' final NFL Playoff push
However, as he gets set for a likely return to action for the first time in seven games in Week 15 against the Minnesota Vikings, Diggs is opening up about what his future might hold with the Cowboys.
Trevon Diggs on Future With Cowboys: "It's a Business"
“Yeah, of course. I love Dallas. But at the end of the day, it’s a business," Diggs said Friday, per Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "Whatever happens, happens. I would love to be here. I love everything that comes with Dallas. I love the relationships I’ve built here. If that’s not what it is, it’s not what it is.”
The Cowboys have been leaning on rookie cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. in Diggs' absence. It certainly hasn't been perfect, but Revel Jr. has shown he's capable of being a key piece of Dallas' future.
MORE: Jerry Jones defends Cowboys' George Pickens against unjustified criticism
As for Diggs, it's unlikely he will ever get back to the form he was at in 2021 when he was a First-Team All-Pro. Injuries have played a major part, and it's an unfortunate reality that both he and Cowboys fans have had to deal with after the expectation was for him to be the next great cornerback in the franchise's history.
This season, Diggs has started four of six games while posting 18 total tackles (13 solo).
— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
2 Dallas Cowboys starters miss practice for Week 15 vs Vikings, 3 limited
Dallas Cowboys vs Minnesota Vikings Week 15 expert pick roundup
Ranking Dallas Cowboys' remaining 2025 games by difficulty amid playoff race
Updated Cowboys 2026 NFL draft order, list of picks entering Week 15
Trevon Diggs saga continues to raise eyebrows, questions on Cowboys future
Meet Kleine Powell: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc
Zach Dimmitt was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas and received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He currently is an editor and contributor across several ON SI team sites, including Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI, and contributes to the On SI channels for the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. Zach started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. During his career, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7.Follow ZachDimmitt7