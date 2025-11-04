Cowboys' projected depth chart after Quinnen Williams, Logan Wilson trades
The Dallas Cowboys fanbase was hoping the front office would be active before the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, and they got their wish.
Jerry Jones pulled the trigger on two trades with hopes of fixing some of the issues on the defensive side of the ball.
MORE: Re-examining Dallas Cowboys' Micah Parsons haul after trade deadline
The Cowboys welcome former Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson and former New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams to Dallas.
On paper, both moves should be considered as upgrades, no matter what kind of draft grades you see being floated out there.
However, with the addition of two players expected to make an impact immediately, what will the depth chart look like when the Cowboys take the field again in two weeks?
Dynamic Interior Duo
There's no question that when the Cowboys take the field in two weeks on Monday night against the Raiders, fans will see Williams lining up beside Kenny Clark on the interior of the defensive line.
This could be a deadly combination that will force teams to get to the edge if they want to run the football. However, this means Osa Odighizuwa will see less time.
The Cowboys sent Mazi Smith to New York in the Williams trade, which should mean Odighizuwa should get meaningful playing time. But the move may also keep Solomon Thomas on the sidelines.
MORE: List of Cowboys' 2026 NFL draft picks after trade deadline
Immediate Impact
The Cowboys' secondary playing so pitifully puts the play of the linebacker unit on the back burner. Trading for Wilson may be more important than people realize.
Shemar James' recent play has helped him earn a spot in the starting lineup, but Kenneth Murray Jr. will more than likely see himself behind Wilson on the depth chart.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys make splash trade for top All-Pro DL target at NFL deadline
Once again, don't talk stalk in any trade grades that you see going around. A scheme fit is really what matters. The Cowboys brought in two elite players at their respective positions. Give these moves time before you bring out the pitchforks.
Projected Cowboys defensive depth chart
LDE: Donovan Ezeiruaku, Sam Williams, James Houston
DT: Kenny Clark, Solomon Thomas, Jay Toia
DT: Quinnen Williams, Osa Odighizuwa, Perrion Winfrey (IR)
RDE: Dante Fowler, Marshawn Kneeland, Jadeveon Clowney
WLB: DeMarvion Overshown, Marist Liufau
MLB: Logan Wilson, Marist Liufau
SLB: Kenneth Murray, Shemar James, Damone Clark
LCB: DaRon Bland, Shavon Revel, Trikweze Bridges
SS: Donovan Wilson, Markquese Bell
FS: Malik Hooker, Juanyeh Thomas, Alijah Clark
RCB: Kaiir Elam, Caelen Carson, Trevon Diggs (IR)
NB: Reddy Steward, CJ Goodwin, Zion Childress
— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
2 winners & 4 losers in Cowboys' inexcusable Week 9 loss vs Cardinals
3 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys' embarrassing loss to Cardinals in Week 9
It's time to have a conversation about Brian Schottenheimer's job security
Cowboys’ defense gets ripped by Cardinals player with NSFW insult on national TV
Cowboys reportedly eyeing two-time Pro Bowler ahead of NFL trade deadline
Meet Camille Sturdivant: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries