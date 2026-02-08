Cowboys Named Among 7 Teams Set to Get Hit Hardest by NFL Free Agency

It appears one of the biggest dominoes has already fallen for the Dallas Cowboys this offseason, when it was reported on Saturday that they plan to use the franchise tag on wide receiver George Pickens.

They still need to figure out a way to work out a long-term extension with Pickens, otherwise his entire salary (estimated $28.1 million) will go against the cap in 2026. That's not ideal, especially since the Cowboys are already $29.1 million over the salary cap.

Their cap situation, plus the status of Pickens and starting running back Javonte Williams, are just two of the reasons NFL.com's Matt Okada says the Cowboys are among the seven teams set to get hit hard by NFL free agency.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens celebrates after a play against the Washington Commanders. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

"The Cowboys have the third-worst cap situation heading into 2026, behind only the Chiefs and Vikings. They were No. 3 on this list last year, staring down a ﻿﻿Micah Parsons﻿﻿ extension and the looming lack of a running back and a second wide receiver," Okada wrote.

"Funny enough, they traded Parsons and acquired both RB ﻿﻿Javonte Williams﻿﻿ and WR ﻿﻿George Pickens﻿﻿ ... but after breakout seasons, the latter two will demand significant pay raises as unrestricted free agents in March."

Okada then noted they have other tough decisions outside of Pickens and Williams. Dallas needs to extend kicker Brandon Aubrey, which could be inching toward $7 million per year, and they want to bring back defensive end Jadeveon Clowney. As if that wasn't enough, they need to revamp the entire defense, which won't be easy.

"Dallas is rarely the flashiest team in free agency, but starting in the red with a gutted defense isn’t going to help. If Jerry Jones and Co. intend to keep Pickens and Williams at the core of the offense, it could take upwards of $40 million a year for that duo alone. It’s going to be very tough for the Cowboys to get better in what is shaping up to be a tough NFC East next season."

Jerry Jones sounds ready to tackle these challenges

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones poses on the NFL Honors Red Carpet before Super Bowl LX at Palace of Fine Arts. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The good news for Dallas fans is that Jerry Jones seems up to the challenge. Instead of using the cap as an excuse, as he has in the past, Jones has continued to preach that he's ready to "bust the budget," and has been discussing ways to open up cap space.

There's reason for hope as well, given the fact that Jones backed off during defensive coordinator interviews. If he keeps up this approach, the Cowboys should be able to compete in 2026.

