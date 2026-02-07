How the Cowboys' 2025 Free Agency Class Has Aged One Year Later

The Dallas Cowboys were one of the least active teams in free agency during the 2024 offseason. That wasn't the case in 2025, although they didn't exactly break the bank.

Dallas went for bargain pick ups, trying to find players who fit their scheme and could find more success than expected. While it worked out in some cases, others were less than impressive.

That said, let's look at the Cowboys' 2025 free agency class and see how they look one year later.

Robert Jones, G

Dallas Cowboys guard Robert Jones at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Contract signed: 1 year, $3.75 million, $3 million guaranteed.

2025 performance: Jones started training camp strong, contending for a starting role with rookie Tyler Booker. A broken bone in his neck sent him to IR, ending his season before it began.

Road ahead: Jones needs to get healthy before he can return to action, but with their starting rotation set, they're likely to look for a more affordable backup.

Hakeem Adeniji, OL

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Hakeem Adeniji and Baltimore Ravens linebacker David Ojabo during a preseason game. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Contract signed: 1 year, $1.17 million, no guaranteed money.

2025 performance: Not much was made of this signing, but Hakeem Adeniji ended up playing in 12 games with one start. He took snaps at guard and tackle, proving to be a reliable backup.

Road ahead: As a free agent in 2026, there's no guarantee Adeniji will return. It wouldn't be a surprise, however, to see the Cowboys try to bring him back due to his versatility.

Jack Sanborn, LB

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jack Sanborn in action against the New York Giants. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Contract signed: 1 year, $1.5 million, $150,000 guaranteed.

2025 performance: Jack Sanborn followed Matt Eberflus from Chicago and was supposed to help get the rest of the defense up to speed. He played in six games with five starts before going to IR, but was one of many defenders who struggled.

Road ahead: It would be shocking to see Dallas bring Sanborn back as they focus on improving their defense this offseason.

Solomon Thomas, DT

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart throws a pass as Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Solomon Thomas pressures. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Contract signed: 2 years, $6 million, $3 million guaranteed.

2025 performance: In Dallas, Solomon Thomas was reunited with his defensive line coach from the Jets, Aaron Whitecotton. That led to modest expectations, but Thomas didn't stand out. He had 27 tackles, but just three tackles for loss and no sacks.

Road ahead: Like most defenders in Dallas, Thomas is hoping to rebound in 2026. He might not get the chance, however, since the Cowboys can release him with a cap hit of just $750,000.

Payton Turner, EDGE

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Payton Turner goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Contract signed: 1 year, $2.5 million, $2 million guaranteed.

2025 performance: The Cowboys rolled the dice on Payton Turner, a former first-round pick who struggled with injuries during his time with the New Orleans Saints. That remained the case in Dallas as he never suited up for the Cowboys after a rib injury sent him to the IR.

Road ahead: Turner shouldn't be in the plans in 2026 as the Cowboys need more durability on defense.

Dante Fowler Jr., EDGE

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. sacks Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Contract signed: 1 year, $6 million, $5 million guaranteed.

2025 performance: After recording 10.5 sacks for Washington in 2024, Dante Fowler returned to Dallas on a deal that seemed like a bargain. He generated consistent pressure, but had just three sacks on the season. That was an issue for many of the defensive linemen in Dallas since the secondary wasn't able to force quarterbacks to keep the ball for long.

Road ahead: Fowler admitted 2025 was a disappointment, but he's open to a return. Bringing him back as a rotational pass rusher isn't a bad idea, especially if his salary remains similar.

Jadeveon Clowney, EDGE

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Jadeveon Clowney runs onto the field prior to the game against the Washington Commanders. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Contract signed: 1 year, $3.45 million, $1.25 million guaranteed.

2025 performance: Signed after their Week 2 win, Jadeveon Clowney made his debut in Week 4 against the Green Bay Packers. He wound up being the Cowboys' best defensive end, recording a team-high 8.5 sacks.

Road ahead: Clowney came on strong at the end of the season and said he wants to sign earlier this year so that he's not knocking off rust during the season. The Cowboys need to make re-signing Clowney a priority.

James Houston, EDGE

Dallas Cowboys defensive end James Houston kneels before the start of the game against the Carolina Panthers. | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Contract signed: 2 years, $2.175 million, no guarantees.

2025 performance: James Houston had eight sacks as a rookie in 2022 with the Detroit Lions. He had just two more over the next couple of seasons before signing with Dallas last year.

Houston had a strong campaign for the Cowboys, recording a career-high 35 tackles and was second on the team with 5.5 sacks.

Road ahead: Houston could be an even better fit as a stand-up outside linebacker under Christian Parker. Even if the Cowboys land a stud in Round 1 of the NFL draft, Houston will have a role to play.

Miles Sanders, RB

Dallas Cowboys running back Miles Sanders carries the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Contract signed: 1 year, $1.337 million, $167,500 guaranteed.

2025 performance: A former 1,000-yard rusher with the Philadelphia Eagles, Miles Sanders had two forgettable seasons with the Carolina Panthers before signing with Dallas. He proved to be a fit in Klayton Adams' run scheme, recording 117 yards and a touchdown on 20 attempts.

His average yards per attempt was an impressive 5.9 yards, but he was unable to keep up his hot start. Sanders was sent to the IR with a knee injury after just four games.

Road ahead: Sanders has become a forgotten man due to the injury, but a return can't be ruled out. Even if Dallas keeps Javonte Williams, they could turn to Sanders if they don't add anyone else capable of pushing Jaydon Blue for the RB2 spot.

Javonte Williams, RB

Dallas Cowboys RB Javonte Williams runs onto the field for warmups before the game against the Washington Commanders. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Contract signed: 1 year, $3 million, $1 million guaranteed.

2025 performance: After recording fewer than four yards per attempt in 2023 and 2024 for the Denver Broncos, Javonte Williams was given a chance at redemption with the Cowboys. Signed for a modest $3 million, Williams exploded for Dallas.

The bell cow for their offense, Williams had career highs in rushing yardage (1,201), touchdowns (11), and yards per attempt (4.8). He earned an extra $1 million due to incentives and should be in line for a significant pay raise.

Road ahead: Outside of George Pickens, Williams is the most important free agent in Dallas. The Cowboys need to bring Williams back after he proved to be a perfect fit for their offense.

