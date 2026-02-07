Dallas Cowboys Linked to NFL Sack Leader in 2026 Free Agency

The Dallas Cowboys had one of the worst defenses in the NFL last season, but Jerry Jones has been adamant that they're going to get things fixed.

Dallas already moved on from defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, and Jones allowed head coach Brian Schottenheimer to lead a legitimate search for his replacement. The Cowboys went with Christian Parker, a young up-and-coming coach, which is a change from tradition for them.

Their new approach is encouraging, but to find success, they still need more talent. Their primary need is at defensive end, and ESPN's Jeremy Fowler believes they can find help in free agency. Fowler discussed the status of 2024 NFL sack leader Trey Hendrickson and said the Cowboys could be a landing spot if he leaves the Cincinnati Bengals.

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson celebrates the win after the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

"The Bengals are always good for a few surprises, but a franchise tag for defensive end Trey Hendrickson would be a mild surprise to me. The relationship has essentially run its course, and the tag will be well above $30 million," Fowler wrote.

"Perhaps they could swing a sign-and-trade, but losing him to free agency could equate to a third-round compensatory pick in return if Cincinnati plays it right. The top free agent rusher will have plenty of suitors. Several teams in need of a pass rusher should look into him, including the Cowboys, Buccaneers and Colts."

Will Trey Hendrickson hit free agency?

Cincinnati Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson celebrates as time winds down in the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As Fowler said, the relationship between Hendrickson and the Bengals has run its course. It's widely believed he will be playing elsewhere in 2026, although they can make his departure more difficult should they use the franchise tag on him.

In that scenario, it would become challenging for Dallas to land Hendrickson. They have two first-round picks in the upcoming draft, but none in Round 2 or Round 3.

That said, if Hendrickson does indeed hit the open market, that would be a perfect opportunity for Jones to fix their defensive line while also proving his "bust the budget" slogan is more than mere talk.

