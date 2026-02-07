Dallas Cowboys Linked to NFL Sack Leader in 2026 Free Agency
In this story:
The Dallas Cowboys had one of the worst defenses in the NFL last season, but Jerry Jones has been adamant that they're going to get things fixed.
Dallas already moved on from defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, and Jones allowed head coach Brian Schottenheimer to lead a legitimate search for his replacement. The Cowboys went with Christian Parker, a young up-and-coming coach, which is a change from tradition for them.
MORE: Former Cowboys EDGE Micah Parsons Reveals Blockbuster Trade to Eagles Nearly Happened
Their new approach is encouraging, but to find success, they still need more talent. Their primary need is at defensive end, and ESPN's Jeremy Fowler believes they can find help in free agency. Fowler discussed the status of 2024 NFL sack leader Trey Hendrickson and said the Cowboys could be a landing spot if he leaves the Cincinnati Bengals.
"The Bengals are always good for a few surprises, but a franchise tag for defensive end Trey Hendrickson would be a mild surprise to me. The relationship has essentially run its course, and the tag will be well above $30 million," Fowler wrote.
"Perhaps they could swing a sign-and-trade, but losing him to free agency could equate to a third-round compensatory pick in return if Cincinnati plays it right. The top free agent rusher will have plenty of suitors. Several teams in need of a pass rusher should look into him, including the Cowboys, Buccaneers and Colts."
Will Trey Hendrickson hit free agency?
As Fowler said, the relationship between Hendrickson and the Bengals has run its course. It's widely believed he will be playing elsewhere in 2026, although they can make his departure more difficult should they use the franchise tag on him.
MORE: Jordan Love Adds Fuel to George Pickens-to-Packers Rumors
In that scenario, it would become challenging for Dallas to land Hendrickson. They have two first-round picks in the upcoming draft, but none in Round 2 or Round 3.
That said, if Hendrickson does indeed hit the open market, that would be a perfect opportunity for Jones to fix their defensive line while also proving his "bust the budget" slogan is more than mere talk.
— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
New Cowboys 2026 Mock Draft Takes Wild Turn With Shock WR Pick in Round 1
6 Dallas Cowboys Dream Targets in 2026 NFL Free Agency
Cowboys Urged to Trade First-Round Pick for All-Pro Pass Rusher
Pending Free Agent George Pickens Being Recruited by NFC Rival, Per CeeDee Lamb
Cowboys 'Most Likely' Cap Casualties Include 53-Game Starter, All-Pro DT
Meet Brenley Herrera: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader 2025 Rookie
Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.