Viral Video Has Cowboys Fans Worried Micah Parsons is Recruiting Star Free Agent

The Dallas Cowboys have several free agents, including their 2025 receiving leader George Pickens, rushing leader Javonte Williams, and sack leader Jadeveon Clowney. The Cowboys have made it no secret they want each player back, but they're not the only players with expiring deals.

All-Pro kicker Brandon Aubrey is also set for free agency, but he's at least a restricted free agent. That means the Cowboys can place a tender on Aubrey, which would allow them to match any contract offer he received from another team.

If Dallas didn't match the offer, and Aubrey signed elsewhere, his new team would have to surrender a draft pick. That pick would be based on the tender, which is likely to be a second-rounder for Aubrey.

While it's typical that teams keep their restricted free agents, there's always a chance another team can offer a deal that changes everything. Now, Cowboys fans are raising eyebrows with Aubrey, who was recently seen in a video with Micah Parsons. The Green Bay Packers pass-rusher was cheering Aubrey on during the Pro Bowl, claiming, "That's my kicker, baby."

#Cowboys Brandon Aubrey with the ultimate hype man in Micah Parsons.



Parsons: “That’s my kicker baby.”



And no this isn’t from last year.



(🎥: @nfl) pic.twitter.com/FvHojmbbqo — Brandon Loree (@Brandoniswrite) February 1, 2026

Eyebrows were raised following Parsons' comments, with some fans wondering if he was trying to recruit Aubrey to Green Bay.

Does Green Bay need a kicker?

Packers kicker Brandon McManus walks off the field after he kicks the game-tying field goal in OT against the Cowboys. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The current kicker for the Packers is Brandon McManus, who is under contract through the 2027 season. There is a potential out in his contract, which would allow Green Bay to move on, but that would trigger a dead cap hit of $3.33 million.

Throw in the cost to sign Aubrey, which is going to be more than $6 million per season, and that would wind up being roughly $10 million invested in the kicker position.

While Aubrey is one of the premier kickers in the NFL, McManus has been excellent for the Packers. In two seasons, he's 44-of-51 and 6-of-8 from beyond 50.

