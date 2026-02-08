Cowboys Make Final Decision on George Pickens for Next Season
In this story:
The Dallas Cowboys entered this offseason with tons of questions surrounding both the coaching staff and roster after missing out on the playoffs once again.
Dallas has already addressed the coaching issues, firing defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus and hiring Christian Parker to replace him.
On the flip side, among the biggest questions on offense was what the Cowboys would be doing with wide receiver George Pickens, who was playing 2025 with one year left on his contract from his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
MORE: Cowboys Fans Will Love Chargers' DB's Reaction to Latest Coaching Hire
But now, the Cowboys have reportedly come to a decision about what to do with Pickens this offseason as his future in Dallas remained up in the air.
Cowboys Set to Franchise Tag George Pickens
Per reports from ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Cowboys are expected to place the franchise tag on Pickens, meaning he will remain with Dallas in 2026 before heading into next offseason eyeing a potential new contract.
The cost of the tag will be around $28 million, per Schefter.
After leading the Cowboys in receiving this year with 93 catches for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns and ending the regular season third in the league in receiving yards, Pickens proved he was worthy of a new deal, whether that be in Dallas or elsewhere.
MORE: Former Cowboys EDGE Micah Parsons Reveals Blockbuster Trade to Eagles Nearly Happened
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott during the Pro Bowl Games that he wouldn't hesitate to "get involved" when it came to convincing the front office that Pickens need to remain with Dallas for next season.
"We've got to get (Pickens) signed and make sure that we take a big step on offense as well," Prescott told Clarence Hill of DLLS Cowboys. "Whichever way that they got to do it, he's an important piece of this offense, important piece of what we're trying to do. And so leave it to those guys.
"Obviously, if I need to get involved, I've said it before, I will, but confident in Jerry and everybody who makes those decisions and how much he means to us."
Pickens will remain a Cowboy for next season, but questions will still linger about what the front office plans to do when it comes to giving him a new longterm contract.
— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
New Cowboys 2026 Mock Draft Takes Wild Turn With Shock WR Pick in Round 1
6 Dallas Cowboys Dream Targets in 2026 NFL Free Agency
Cowboys Urged to Trade First-Round Pick for All-Pro Pass Rusher
Pending Free Agent George Pickens Being Recruited by NFC Rival, Per CeeDee Lamb
Cowboys 'Most Likely' Cap Casualties Include 53-Game Starter, All-Pro DT
Meet Brenley Herrera: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader 2025 Rookie
Zach Dimmitt was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas and received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He currently is an editor and contributor across several ON SI team sites, including Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI, and contributes to the On SI channels for the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. Zach started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. During his career, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7.Follow ZachDimmitt7