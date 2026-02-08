Cowboys Make Final Decision on George Pickens for Next Season

The Dallas Cowboys entered this offseason with tons of questions surrounding both the coaching staff and roster after missing out on the playoffs once again.

Dallas has already addressed the coaching issues, firing defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus and hiring Christian Parker to replace him.

On the flip side, among the biggest questions on offense was what the Cowboys would be doing with wide receiver George Pickens, who was playing 2025 with one year left on his contract from his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

But now, the Cowboys have reportedly come to a decision about what to do with Pickens this offseason as his future in Dallas remained up in the air.

Cowboys Set to Franchise Tag George Pickens

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens during the first half against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Per reports from ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Cowboys are expected to place the franchise tag on Pickens, meaning he will remain with Dallas in 2026 before heading into next offseason eyeing a potential new contract.

The cost of the tag will be around $28 million, per Schefter.

After leading the Cowboys in receiving this year with 93 catches for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns and ending the regular season third in the league in receiving yards, Pickens proved he was worthy of a new deal, whether that be in Dallas or elsewhere.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott during the Pro Bowl Games that he wouldn't hesitate to "get involved" when it came to convincing the front office that Pickens need to remain with Dallas for next season.

"We've got to get (Pickens) signed and make sure that we take a big step on offense as well," Prescott told Clarence Hill of DLLS Cowboys. "Whichever way that they got to do it, he's an important piece of this offense, important piece of what we're trying to do. And so leave it to those guys.

"Obviously, if I need to get involved, I've said it before, I will, but confident in Jerry and everybody who makes those decisions and how much he means to us."

Pickens will remain a Cowboy for next season, but questions will still linger about what the front office plans to do when it comes to giving him a new longterm contract.

Dallas Cowboys receiver George Pickens during NFC practice at the NFL Flag Fieldhouse at Moscone Center South Building. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

