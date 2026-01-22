Cowboys Overlooking an Ideal Defensive Coordinator Candidate

In need of a new defensive coordinator, the Dallas Cowboys have done a good job casting a wide net. Rather than look solely at former head coaches as they’ve done with recent hires, the Cowboys have met with some of the best up-and-coming coaches in the league.

That’s a testament to the influence head coach Brian Schottenheimer has with the front office. His vision for the position centers on teaching and adapting to today’s NFL, whereas Jerry Jones previously focused on decades of experience.

Dallas has been focusing on coaches who have experience in the secondary, with names such as Daronte Jones and Jim Leonhard standing out as early favorites. Jones, who has worked closely with Brian Flores on the Minnesota Vikings, is a former defensive backs coach who is currently the team’s defensive pass game coordinator.

Leonhard, who was a defensive coordinator at Wisconsin, is the assistant head coach and pass game coordinator for Vance Joseph and the Denver Broncos.

There are others Dallas has shown interest in, but they might be overlooking an ideal candidate, who they know well. Al Harris, who was an assistant with the Cowboys from 2020-2024, is currently the defensive backs coach and defensive pass game coordinator for the Chicago Bears.

Harris is being praised for his work with the Bears, who have become turnover magnets. That was also the case in Dallas with Harris coaching the league-leader in interceptions twice with the Cowboys and now once in Chicago.

Last four years in Dallas - most interceptions (72)

First year in Chicago - most interceptions (23)



Trevon Diggs - led the NFL in picks, All-Pro

DaRon Bland - led the NFL in picks, All-Pro

Kevin Byard - led the NFL in picks, All-Pro



Al Harris, the coach nobody is talking about. pic.twitter.com/RxVzc9SMcW — Dan Rogers (@DannyPhantom24) January 22, 2026

Why isn’t Al Harris a DC candidate?

Al Harris talks talks before his induction into the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame. | Sarah Kloepping/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK

It seems as though Harris should be in consideration for the coordinator job, but the Cowboys haven’t come calling. Then again, his name hasn’t been floated for many openings.

The reason for that could be a perception that Harris was too lenient with players. He’s also considered excellent when it comes to teaching technique, but hasn’t been seen as a great “scheme” creator on defense.

Eventually, he will get a chance to prove he can handle the job, but right now, it seems that perception is holding him back.

