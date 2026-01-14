Brian Schottenheimer is preparing for his second season as the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, with all his attention being focused on finding a new defensive coordinator.

Dallas moved on from Matt Eberflus after one season and has cast a rather wide net while looking for his replacement. Their search has included some of the hottest young names in coaching circles, which is out of character for this team.

In the past, Jerry Jones and the front office have made experience a priority. Their previous five defensive coordinators have all come in with previous head coaching experience, and they've had mixed results.

That said, experience can be incredibly beneficial. That's why one fan wrote to the team's main website and asked what was more important in this search: experience or a cutting-edge approach. Tommy Yarrish answered that question, stressing the need for balance.

"Personally, I think you try to find a balance between the two. Not necessarily head coach or coordinating experience per se, but someone who has been around for a while and has had time to think about how they would construct a defense based on what they've learned from coordinators, whether it be just one they've worked under or multiple if the coach has been in different places," Yarrish wrote.

"I think a nice blend of experiences so you can try different things, while also having the ability to be flexible and adapt/evolve your scheme to your players and modern offensive trends is what would benefit the Cowboys the most from this defensive coordinator cycle."

Rumored favorite could fit the billing

Former Wisconsin Badgers interim head coach Jim Leonhard looks on against the Maryland Terrapins. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Of all the candidates who have been on the team's radar, Jim Leonhard has been singled out as the best fit. He's also reportedly an early favorite in the front office.

While Leonhard has yet to be a defensive coordinator in the NFL, he does boast plenty of experience. That includes time as the defensive coordinator for Wisconsin, as well as a brief stint as their interim head coach.

Leonhard has spent the past two years in Denver, working under one of the top defensive coordinators in the NFL, Vance Joseph. His mix of innovation and experience, as well as his time under Joseph, means Leonhard could be the exact coach Yarrish is describing.

