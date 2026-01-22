Cowboys Dream Defensive Coordinator Target is Officially Off the Board
With the Dallas Cowboys in need of a new defensive coordinator, there was one name that should have been at the very top of their wish list: Brian Flores.
The former Miami Dolphins head coach has spent the past three seasons as the defensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings. In that role, he has asserted himself as one of the best defensive coaches in the game, and with his contract expiring, there was no shortage of teams willing to speak with him.
This includes Dallas, who needs someone with Flores' ability to maximize talent. The Cowboys, and any other interested team, won't get that chance, however.
Minnesota announced on Wednesday night that they came to terms on a contract extension with Flores, keeping him in Minnesota.
Of course, Flores could still potentially leave the Vikings if he was to land a head coaching position. Teams have shown interest in him for such a role, but Flores made it clear that he's not making a lateral move.
Dallas Cowboys top candidates
What made Flores so ideal for Dallas was his ability to scheme a defense even if he didn't have elite talent. This past season, for example, Minnesota was third in defensive yardage and seventh in points surrendered.
Flores pulled this off with no player recording more than two interceptions and no one recording more than eight sacks.
While Flores would have been a huge addition, the Cowboys still have some intriguing names on their interview list. That list includes former Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon, Denver Broncos defensive pass game coordinator Jim Leonhard, and Philadelphia Eagles defensive pass game coordinator Christian Parker.
One name to watch with Flores out is Daronte Jones, who has been one of the top assistants in Minnesota. Joneswas the defensive back coach for the Vikings in 2022 and has been the pass game coordinator for Flores since 2023.
