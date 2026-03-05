Cowboys Part Ways With Former Fourth-Round Draft Pick

The Dallas Cowboys are parting ways with a depth piece on their defensive line this offseason ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Per multiple reports, the Cowboys have waived defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey after one season with the team. According to Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the move saves Dallas $1.075 million toward the cap this offseason.

Winfrey, a former fourth-round pick by the Cleveland Browns in the 2022 NFL Draft, was one of the Cowboys' more heartwarming stories of training camp this past summer. After playing in the UFL, he made Dallas' final 53-man roster for the 2025 regular season.

However, Winfrey played in just one game for Dallas while posting two total tackles after spending most of the year on Injured Reserve. He suffered a lower back injury during practice on August 31.

Perrion Winfrey Impressed Cowboys During Preseason

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey pressure Baltimore Ravens quarterback Cooper Rush during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Looking to make the 53-man roster, Winfrey made the most of his playing time during the Cowboys' three-game preseason slate.

He finished with five total tackles, one sack, two quarterback hits and one pass breakup. Most of this production came in Dallas' 31-13 win over the Atlanta Falcons in the preseason finale.

Once Winfrey made the roster, Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer admitted that he felt emotional after the good news.

"I'm emotional for him," Schottenheimer said." ... He's a special young man that deserves this opportunity, and he's earned it, and because he's earned it, I tip my cap to him."

NFL Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey | Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

After his original fourth-round selection by the Browns in the 2022 NFL Draft, Winfrey played in 13 games as a rookie that season. He was then waived and joined the New York Jets for the 2023 campaign.

During his All-Pro UFL campaign, Winfrey recorded 29 total tackles, nine tackles for a loss, four pass breakups, a forced fumble, and a sack in 10 games.

It will be interesting to see how the Cowboys manage the rest of their depth on the defensive line as the 2026 NFL Draft draws closer.