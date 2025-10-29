Cowboys designate NFL preseason star for return from IR to bolster DL
The Dallas Cowboys are continuing to call in the reinforcements. After starting the season with several defensive players on injured reserve, the Cowboys are seeing help is on the way.
Cowboys defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey, who was a standout during the NFL preseason and throughout training camp, was the latest player to be designated for return from IR, with his 21-day window officially opening on Wednesday.
Winfrey signed with the Cowboys during the offseason after starring in the UFL and earning All-UFL honors.
The 25-year-old Winfrey was placed on injured reserve because of a lower back injury he suffered during practice on August 31.
The decision with Winfrey comes after the Cowboys recently opened the practice windows for rising star linebacker DeMarvion Overshown and promising rookie cornerback Shavon Revel.
Winfrey brings reinforcements to the defensive trenches that have been brutal against the run.
Next UFL hidden gem?
During his All-Pro UFL campaign, Winfrey recorded 29 total tackles, nine tackles for a loss, four pass breakups, a forced fumble, and a sack in 10 games.
Before reviving his career in the UFL, Winfrey had a brief stint with the New York Jets, where he played under new Cowboys defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton and Cowboys defensive assistant Tanzel Smart alongside Dallas defensive end Solomon Thomas.
The Cowboys are very familiar with spring football standouts, with signings over the past few years including All-Pros Brandon Aubrey and KaVontae Turpin, who have emerged as the top kicker and return specialist in the entire league.
Hopefully Winfrey will be able to pick up where he left off in the preseason when he returns to the field, because the struggling defense is in desperate need of any help that it can help.
