Perrion Winfrey roster decision had Cowboys’ Brian Schottenheimer overcome by emotion
There were multiple fan-favorites released by the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday, including wide receiver Traeshon Holden, safety Alijah Clark, and running back Deuce Vaughn.
Not all the decisions when trimming the roster to 53 players were bad news, however. One preseson star who was able to stick around was Perrion Winfrey, a former UFL standout who was initially believed to be released.
Winfrey believed he was going to be let go as well, leading to an emotional moment between the player and head coach Brian Schottenheimer. That was only the start of the emotion for Schottenheimer, who was asked about Winfrey's strong statement made following their preseason finale.
“When they gave me this opportunity, I not only wanted to do what I needed to do for my family, but I wanted to do what I needed to do for the Cowboys,” Winfrey said via Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Telegram.
“They believed in me when nobody else did. I’m willing to put my life on the line, my body, whatever it is to see this organization win. I am one of those players that will fight for them, regardless of anything. If they put me out there, I’m going to do what it takes to win a game.”
Schottenheimer was asked about the quote and their decision to keep Winfrey on the 53-man roster. He stated that he was emotional for him, while praising Winfrey for fighting in the fourth quarter of a preseason game that was already decided.
Schottenheimer said a player like that is one everyone can root for.
Dallas has had issues at the defensive tackle position and hopes Winfrey can help solve those concerns.
One thing that's for sue is that he will give them all he has.
