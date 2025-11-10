Cowboys' record after Week 10 bye weeks comes with alarming footnote
The Dallas Cowboys had a much-needed week off in Week 10 of the NFL season, as the team looks to regroup after a rocky start and an eventful trade deadline that revamped the team's roster.
Dallas returns to action in Week 11 in primetime with their second Monday Night Football showdown in three weeks when the team heads to Sin City for a meeting with the Las Vegas Raiders.
It will be interesting to see how new defensive stars Quinnen Williams and Logan Wilson integrate into the lineup, but what does history say about Dallas' chances of coming away with a win? Like the Cowboys' season, it's been hit or miss.
InsideTheStar.com noted that all four times the Cowboys have observed a Week 10 bye week, they return to action on the road. In the three previous instances, the Cowboys are a modest 2-1.
"Dallas lost to the Colts in 2002 and then defeated the Redskins in 2008," the article states. "They beat the Vikings in 2020."
While the record is nothing to be concerned about, there is an interesting footnote that Cowboys fans won't want to hear. While it seems like a foregone conclusion at this point, it's still tough to accept.
In every season that the Cowboys have observed a bye week in Week 10, they have failed to reach the postseason.
This season, the Cowboys enter Week 11 at 3-5-1, and have only a 7 percent chance at reaching the postseason, so it looks like history could very well repeat itself. We will find out in one week.
Cowboys vs Raiders, Week 11 TV & viewing info
Date: Monday, November 17, 2025
Start Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
Venue: Allegiant Stadium
TV Channel: ABC, ESPN
Betting Odds: Cowboys -3.5 | O/U: 49.5 (odds via FanDuel Sportsbook)
