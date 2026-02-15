Cowboys Repeat Risky Trend in New 2026 NFL Mock Draft

One thing the Dallas Cowboys haven't shied away from in recent NFL drafts is players coming off injuries.

They've tried to maximize value by selecting sliding players such as Jaylon Smith in 2016 and Shavon Revel Jr. in 2025. Both players were taken a round later than expected due to significant knee injuries.

They've had mixed results when rolling the dice, and Pro Football Sports Networks's Alec Elijah believes they'll be willing to roll the dice again this year. In his latest 2026 NFL mock draft, Elijah has Dallas taking an injured player with their second pick in Round 1.

Before diving into that selection, here's a look at Elijah's prediction for pick No. 12.

Pick 12: Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Sonny Styles gets into position during the 2025 Cotton Bowl. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

At No. 12, Dallas lands Sonny Styles out of Ohio State, who Elijah says can be a new centerpiece for their defense. Styles would be an instant starter who offers versatility since he's great against the run and in coverage.

"At just over 6-foot-4 with impressive strength and burst, he possesses one of the more intimidating athletic profiles among defensive prospects. What makes Styles especially intriguing is his versatility," Elijah wrote.

"He’s comfortable playing downhill in the box, dropping into deeper coverage, or even matching up in the slot when needed. That flexibility gives defensive coordinators freedom to move him around and create matchup advantages."

Pick 20 (via Packers): Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

Tennessee CB Jermod McCoy celebrates after making a play during a college football game between Tennessee and Georgia. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With their second pick in Round 1, Elijah predicts Dallas will take Tennessee cornerback Jermod McCoy. It's risky since he missed the 2025 season due to a torn ACL, but unlike others the Cowboys have rolled the dice on, McCoy should be fully recovered by the time the season begins.

"If his medicals check out, McCoy offers a rare combination of technical polish, athleticism, and playmaking ability that makes him a potential cornerstone for any NFL secondary," Elijah wrote.

"His return to full health could immediately upgrade a team like the Cowboys’ perimeter defense while giving them a true difference-maker in coverage and ball-hawking ability."

This would be an interesting selection, since McCoy has the talent to be the best cornerback in this class. If he returns to form, he could vastly improve the Cowboys' secondary.

