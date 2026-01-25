Cowboys Request Interview With Super Bowl Winning Assistant Coach

Christian Parker is looking for his new staff with the Dallas Cowboys.

Dallas has reportedly given their defensive assistants the chance to interview elsewhere, but they could also meet with the first-time defensive coordinator to interview for their current roles. Parker is already looking at Ronell Williams, the Philadelphia Eagles' linebackers coach.

Parker is looking for more familiar assistants, as the Cowboys have requested to speak with Marcus Dixon. Patrik Walker of the team's official website stated that Dixon, who has helped Brian Flores rebuild the defense in Minnesota, worked with Parker as a member of the Denver Broncos coaching staff.

Denver Broncos defensive line coach Marcus Dixon talks with defensive tackle D.J. Jones. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

"The organization has requested to interview Marcus Dixon, defensive line coach of the Minnesota Vikings. Dixon, 41, has spent the last two seasons helping Brian Flores to elevate the defense in Minneapolis and who also spent time in the same role for the Denver Broncos, when Parker was the team's defensive backs coach, and that relationship has swiftly led to the Cowboys' new defensive coordinator seeking him out," Walker wrote.

Walker also said the Cowboys are looking for him to make a lateral move, so Flores could block the interview.

"It is key to note that it would be a lateral move for Dixon, and that would normally give Flores the right to block the request, but it's reported Dixon's contract expired at the end of the season and, if true, he's a free agent able to interview with whomever he so chooses."

Marcus Dixon went from former Cowboys DE turned Super Bowl-winning assistant

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marcus Dixon before the game against the San Diego Chargers at Qualcomm Stadium. | Jody Gomez-Imagn Images

Dixon went undrafted out of Hampton in 2008, originally signing with the Cowboys. He never made it beyond the practice squad in Dallas, but played three seasons with the New York Jets.

He returned to Hampton as an assistant after his playing career. Dixon returned to the NFL as an assistant with the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, winning a Super Bowl as the assistant defensive line coach.

