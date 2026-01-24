Dallas Cowboys Interested in Adding Another Eagles Assistant to Staff

The Dallas Cowboys have already made one massive change to their coaching staff this offseason. Shortly after the conclusion of the 2025-26 campaign, the Cowboys chose to fire first-year defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.

Dallas found Eberflus' replacement a few days ago following an extensive search, bringing in Philadelphia Eagles passing game coordinator & defensive backs coach Christian Parker. In his first season with the Eagles, Parker assisted the franchise in its run to a victory in Super Bowl LIX.

With Parker in the fold, the Cowboys now have to build their defense around the young coach. That will likely include changes to the personnel and staff surrounding that side of the ball.

Dallas is already showing interest in another Eagles assistant coach.

Cowboys Expected To Interview Eagles Assistant LB Coach Ronell Williams

According to ESPN's Todd Archer, the Cowboys are expected to interview Eagles assistant linebackers coach/defensive quality control coach Ronell Williams.

Williams spent the last three seasons in Philadelphia, joining the franchise as nickel cornerbacks coach in 2023. He served as assistant linebackers coach over the past two years.

Eagles linebacker Zack Baun was named to the Pro Bowl in consecutive years. Baun was also a first-team All-Pro in 2024.

Williams has been working at the NFL level for eight years. He was hired by the Chicago Bears as a defensive quality control coach in 2019. In his first year with the franchise, Chicago finished top 10 in total defense, passing defense, and rushing defense.

In 2021, the Bears recorded 48 sacks, top 5 in the NFL, as Pro Bowl defensive end Robert Quinn totaled a franchise record 18.5 sacks.

Williams was the linebackers coach at Widener University in 2016. He spent two seasons as a graduate assistant/defensive analyst at Temple before making the leap to the professional level.

During his playing career at West Chester University, Williams led the Golden Rams in tackles from 2011-13. He was named an All-American multiple times and racked up nearly 400 tackles in his five seasons with the program.

